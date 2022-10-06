Friday Tips

Polly Pott looks the value call in the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

A field of eight juveniles are set to go to post for the Group One feature, with the unbeaten Commissioning a red-hot favourite to follow up her impressive victory in the Rockfel a fortnight ago. On that form the Kingman filly is undoubtedly the one to beat, but it is a quick turnaround and taking such cramped odds makes little appeal.

The Harry Dunlop-trained Polly Pott has made remarkable progress over the course of the past four months and connections justifiably supplemented her for this race earlier in the week. The daughter of Muhaarar failed to trouble the judge in her first couple of starts, but has since rattled off for successive wins - most recently springing a surprise in the May Hill at Doncaster.

With a mark of 75, Polly Pott had stones to find on ratings heading to Town Moor, but there did not appear to be any fluke about her victory and the slight ease in the ground looked to suit. Inspiral completed the May Hill-Fillies' Mile double 12 months ago, as did Laurens in 2017 - and should Commissioning come up short, Polly Pott could well add her name to the roll of honour.

A chance is taken on Clearpoint in the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes. Trainer Richard Fahey has made no secret of the regard in which he holds the Ardad colt, with a trip to Royal Ascot on the cards after a sparkling debut success at Ayr.

He ultimately did not make the Royal meeting, but doubled up his tally at Newcastle not long afterwards, after which Fahey said: "To be honest I think he's a star - a future star, one of the few."

Clearpoint had his sights raised in the Gimcrack Stakes at York in August and was ultimately bitterly disappointing, albeit in what looked a particularly strong renewal of the Group Two contest. A subsequent stewards' inquiry revealed the on-course vet reported the youngster to be "moving poorly" after the race, so clearly all was not well.

Having been given plenty of time to get over whatever was ailing him on the Knavesmire, Clearpoint is given another chance to prove his worth.

Crystallium can complete her hat-trick in the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes. Tom Clover's filly justified favouritism in some style on her Chelsmford introduction and was similarly impressive when making it two from two at Newbury three weeks ago.

That form looks rock solid, with the third-placed 50-1 shot Secret Solace winning since, and Crystallium is fancied to successfully graduate to Pattern class on the Rowley Mile.

The nap vote goes to Sacred in the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes. Winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes over the course and distance last season, the William Haggas-trained filly went on to finish seventh in the 1000 Guineas before rounding off her short three-year-old campaign with victory in the Hungerford at Newbury.

She returned from a lengthy absence with a fine effort to finish a close-up fifth in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot - and while her next couple of outings were a little underwhelming, she bounced back to her best in a Listed event at Newbury last month. That win should have given Sacred renewed confidence ahead of her return to a track and trip that suits ideally.

Streets Of Gold has proved a real money-spinner for Eve Johnson Houghton and can secure another lucrative success in the British EBF £100,000 2Yo Series Final at York.

The Havana Gold colt won a Chepstow maiden in June, a Newmarket novice in July, a valuable York nursery in August and a valuable sales race at the Curragh last month - taking his earnings to almost £185,000. He should prove hard to beat once more on his return to Yorkshire.

The National Hunt sphere steps up a gear this weekend, with the Grade Two Unibet Persian War Novices' Hurdle the centrepiece on the first of two days at Chepstow.

It is always difficult to gauge the readiness of horses returning from a summer break and the sensible call might be to side with the race-fit Presentandcounting. Donald McCain's hardened eight-year-old is in the form of his life - winning his last three races by 55, 18 and 10 lengths respectively. He is the highest-rated horse in this field and can continue his rich vein of form.

SELECTIONS:

CHEPSTOW: 1.00 Flash Collonges, 1.35 Broken Quest, 2.10 Presentandcounting, 2.50 Gladiatus, 3.25 Presenting A Queen, 4.00 Holly, 4.35 Manothepeople.

DOWNPATRICK: 1.57 Duleek Street, 2.32 Black Hawk Eagle, 3.07 Ask The Leader, 3.42 Inclusion, 4.17 Money Heist, 4.50 Finnians Row, 5.20 Glen Ava.

DUNDALK: 5.00 Freedom Falls, 5.30 King Of Scotia, 6.00 Skontonovski, 6.30 Smile Of Love, 7.00 Band Width, 7.30 Numidia, 8.00 Cedar Rapids, 8.30 Joupe.

NEWCASTLE: 5.10 Prince Hector, 5.45 Gliding Bay, 6.15 Maid In Kentucky, 6.45 Nigwa, 7.15 We Still Believe, 7.45 Shining Al Danah, 8.15 Blazing Hot.

NEWMARKET: 1.50 Clearpoint, 2.25 Crystallium, 3.00 SACRED (NAP), 3.35 Polly Pott, 4.10 First Ruler, 4.45 Mubhijah, 5.15 Gareeb, 5.50 Sweet Believer.

YORK: 2.05 Russet Gold, 2.40 Empirestateofmind, 3.15 Streets Of Gold, 3.50 Nathanael Greene, 4.25 Nomadic Empire, 5.00 Brooklyn Nine Nine, 5.35 Astral Beau.

DOUBLE: Sacred and Crystallium.