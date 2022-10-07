Saturday Tips

Chaldean gets the nod in what appears a red-hot renewal of the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Three unbeaten colts and four other multiple winners are set to face the starter in a Group One contest that often goes a long way to deciding who is crowned the season's champion juvenile

It could well be a similar story this year, with Sir Michael Stoute's Nostrum bidding to supplement a course and distance success in the Tattersalls Stakes, Naval Power out to make it five from five for Charlie Appleby and Superlative victor Isaac Shelby hoping to complete his hat-trick for Brian Meehan.

Like Nostrum, the Andrew Balding-trained Chaldean carries the colours of Juddmonte - and the betting suggests he is the lesser fancied of the pair. However, the son of Frankel has stepped forward with each run and was seriously impressive when dominating from the front the Champagne Stakes - a key Dewhurst trial - at Doncaster last month.

That performance earned Chaldean a mark of 115, making him the highest-rated horse in the field - and with Frankie Dettori keeping the partnership intact, he could be the value call.

Appleby's Flying Honours suffered an expensive defeat in the Royal Lodge a fortnight ago, but he should reward those who keep the faith in the Godolphin Flying Start Zetland Stakes.

The impressive Stonehenge Stakes winner was long odds-on to successfully graduate to Group Two level, but was beaten half a length into third place. While that performance was undoubtedly a little underwhelming, the sedate gallop did not see him to best effect and he ought to bounce back to winning ways, stepping down in class but up in trip.

Appleby will also have high hopes for Silver Knott in the Emirates Autumn Stakes, but preference is for Karl Burke's Holloway Boy.

Since springing a surprise on his racecourse debut in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, Holloway Boy has proved that effort was no fluke by finishing second in the Vintage Stakes and the Tattersalls Stakes, most recently finishing a length and a quarter behind Nostrum.

Burke warned his charge may not be at his very best that day after missing crucial work owing to a bad scope when being prepared for the Champagne Stakes and improvement is expected fitness-wise. Connections are also adamant the step up from seven furlongs to a mile will see him in a better light.

The big betting race of the day is the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap, with a field of 23 runners set to tackle the marathon trip of two and a quarter miles.

Nicky Henderson narrowly denied Willie Mullins a fourth successive victory in the race 12 months ago with Buzz and can make it back-to-back wins with Ahorsewithnoname. Runner-up to Love Envoi in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the seven-year-old has since won twice on the Flat.

She bolted up at York's Dante Festival in May, earning her a 10lb hike in the weights, and Henderson has elected to keep his powder dry since, presumably with the Cesarewitch in mind. With Ryan Moore booked, it would be surprising if Ahorsewithnoname is not involved in the finish.

Alpha Capture will take some stopping in the Coral Rockingham Stakes at York. The William Haggas-trained gelding confirmed the promise of his Newbury debut to score on his second start at Carlisle, after which he pushed Cold Case all the way in a valuable sales races at Doncaster.

The subsequent success of Cold Case in the Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar gives that form a very solid look and Alpha Capture can get back on the winning trail in what admittedly looks a deep Listed event.

The £75,000 Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle headlines a strong jumping card at Chepstow, with the vote going to Dan Skelton's top-weight Proschema. The seven-year-old will love the forecast quick ground and may have a fitness edge on some of his returning rivals, having run at Royal Ascot during the summer.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 4.53 Wall Street Crash, 5.25 Doolily, 6.00 Luckyboylovelywife, 6.30 Roundabout Silver, 7.00 Spring Is Sprung, 7.30 Thank The Lord, 8.00 Amalfi Gem, 8.30 Buxted Too.

CHEPSTOW: 1.42 Age Of Sail, 2.17 Jacamar, 2.52 McFabulous, 3.27 Galahad Quest, 4.02 Proschema, 4.37 Silver Shade, 5.12 Always Busy.

CURRAGH: 1.25 Harsh, 2.00 Gozen, 2.35 Pretty Rebel, 3.10 Craft Irish, 3.45 Lunar Power, 4.20 Weddell Sea, 4.55 Dragon Of Malta, 5.30 Sounds Of Spring.

FAIRYHOUSE: 2.10 Happy D'ex, 2.45 Amirite, 3.20 Whacker Clan, 3.55 Kilbunny Pontic, 4.30 Lariat, 5.05 Trishknowsbest, 5.40 Lakefield Flyer.

HEXHAM: 1.18 Aazza, 1.54 Carrarea, 2.29 Jelski, 3.04 Avoid De Master, 3.34 Gaelic Park, 4.08 Breaking The Ice, 4.43 Myretown.

NEWMARKET: 1.50 Flying Honours, 2.25 Holloway Boy, 3.00 Chaldean, 3.40 AHORSEWITHNONAME (NAP), 4.15 Desert Order, 4.50 Primo Bacio, 5.20 Alflaila.

YORK: 1.30 Pol Roger, 2.05 Alpha Capture, 2.40 Marching Army, 3.15 Air Raid, 3.50 Garden Route, 4.25 Duke Of Verona, 5.00 Yorkshire Lady.

DOUBLE: Ahorsewithnoname and Holloway Boy.