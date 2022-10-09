Monday Tips

The royal silks could be carried to Pattern-race success for the first time in the name of the King when Perfect Alibi lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Beckford Stakes at Yarmouth.

William Haggas' filly has won twice already this season, proving stamina is no issue over a mile and a half and further, and she gave a good account of herself when second to Hoo Ya Mal in the March Stakes at Goodwood most recently. Ease in the ground is no bother and if she repeats her last performance, she could be the one to side with dropping back to Listed level.

Alzahir can get the day off to a fine start at the seaside track when running in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes. The John and Thady Gosden-trained youngster was beaten just a short head by Naval Power over course and distance on debut and that performance was enough to see him tried in the Chesham at Royal Ascot.

Despite being caught out by inexperience on that occasion, the exploits of Naval Power suggest Alzahir himself can develop into an above-average performer and it is interesting that the Clarehaven team have a fine record in this race having won it three times in the last five years. Returning from 114 days off the course he has had wind surgery and wears a tongue tie. The Gosdens could also be on the mark with Super Chief who should relish the step up to almost a mile and a half in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap.

A winner at Newmarket over 10 furlongs last time out, he is only 3lb higher. Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe-winning jockey Luke Morris got back to the day job by partnering Arab Cinder to victory at Wolverhampton last week and immediately indicated she would be of interest if turned out quickly under a penalty having finally opened her account at the eighth attempt. William Knight has clearly taken heed of that advice and is running the Zoffany filly in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap under a 6lb penalty at Windsor.

She was full of running at the finish as she cruised to a five-and-a-half-length success last time and she could take plenty of stopping here, especially with apprentice title-chasing Benoit De La Sayette taking 3lb off. Adam Kirby could be among the winners as he gets the leg up on Charlie Hills' Paddy's Day in the At The Races App Market Movers Nursery Handicap. Owned by champion jumps trainer Paul Nicholls and Sir Alex Ferguson, among others, he was a debut winner before running with credit in the Coventry Stakes.

He has been set some stiff tasks since but looks to have been given a chance by the handicapper. Clive Cox's Kerdos is another youngster to watch by the Thames having created a taking impression on debut at Haydock and he will attempt to follow up in the At The Races App Form Study EBF Novice Stakes. Also at Windsor Dame Ethel Smyth appears ready to get off the mark in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Fillies' Handicap. Fourth at Windsor on debut, she was cruelly denied when all but over the line at Yarmouth late last month.

The daughter of Golden Horn was sent off at 22-1 that day which suggests connections think she is still a work in progress, but an opening mark of 76 is too tempting to resist as she now makes her handicap bow. North of the border at Musselburgh, Julie Camacho, enjoying her best season to date, can notch another winner with Makanah in the British EBF Flying Scotsman Conditions Stakes.

Winner of the race two years ago, he has been running with credit in big handicaps without winning but should be able to dominate this small field.

SELECTIONS: KILLARNEY: 1.20 Londoner, 1.50 Clemmie C, 2.25 High Altitude, 2.55 Way To Win, 3.25 Zebos Beanos, 3.55 Chatterbox, 4.25 Spring Morning, 4.55 Lariat.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.35 Lilikoi, 2.10 Kanzino, 2.40 Surprise Picture, 3.10 Makanah, 3.40 Abolish, 4.10 Queenlet, 4.45 John Kirkup, 5.15 Armo.

WINDSOR: 1.15 Twilight Heir, 1.45 Kerdos, 2.20 Paddy's Day, 2.50 Dame Ethel Smyth, 3.20 Oriole, 3.50 Irish Flame, 4.20 Morning Post, 4.50 ARAB CINDER (NAP).

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.00 Eddie The Beagle, 5.30 Smooch, 6.00 Triple Jaye, 6.30 Al Shami, 7.00 Shin Saw Gyi , 7.30 Return Voyage, 8.00 Noble Mark, 8.30 Point Louise.

YARMOUTH: 1.55 Alzahir, 2.30 Miqdaad, 3.00 Goldsmith, 3.30 Super Chief, 4.00 Perfect Alibi, 4.30 Gone, 5.05 Priscilla's Wish, 5.40 Clipsham Gold.

DOUBLE: Arab Cinder and Alzahir.