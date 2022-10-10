Tuesday Tips

Millionaire Waltz can claim another victory at his beloved Newcastle in the Download The At The Races App Handicap.

In the past 12 months the five-year-old has struck gold on no less than five occasions at Gosforth Park, during which time his rating has gone up the best part of two-stone. Millionaire Waltz disappointed on his return from a four-month break here in July, but has sharped up since and proved there remains mileage in his mark when scoring a shade cosily here last time out.

A further 4lb hike makes life tougher and the assessor is bound to catch up with him eventually, but the Ben Haslam-trained five-year-old is fancied to eke out another win at a track where he clearly excels. Dungeon has an opportunity to make it third time lucky for Sir Michael Stoute in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Maiden Stakes. The three-year-old is impeccably-bred, being a son of Dubawi out of the Breeders' Cup-winning mare Dank, but appears a slow burner.

His sole juvenile effort at Kempton 11 months ago was not devoid of promise, though, and there was also encouragement from his reappearance run at Yarmouth in April. Dungeon has presumably had an issue as he has not been seen on a racecourse since, but he has untapped potential and should be supported stepping up in trip on his return from a break. Grandad Bob is of interest in the EBF Novice Stakes.

Trained by Paul Midgley, the Dandy Man gelding travelled strongly for a long way on his Beverley bow and was not beaten all that far into fifth place. With normal improvement Grandad Bob could take some beating. Simon and Ed Crisford's Beautiful Aisling can bounce back to winning ways at Leicester. The dual Beverley winner came up short in her hat-trick bit at Goodwood recently, but was not disgraced and perhaps six furlongs on soft ground stretched her stamina beyond its limit.

Back on a quicker surface for the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes she is expected to raise her game. It will be disappointing if Highbank does not get his head in front in the British EBF Novice Stakes. Having looked so good first time up at Newmarket, it seemed as though he could be one of the best of Charlie Appleby's hugely powerful juvenile team.

He was sent off at odds on to confirm that impression at Newbury, but ultimately had no answer to Stormbuster. There is still every chance he is better than that.

SELECTIONS: HEREFORD: 1.00 Dazzling Glory, 1.35 Times Are Blue, 2.10 Iceman Dennis, 2.45 Ernesto, 3.20 Whatsdastory, 3.55 Molliana, 4.30 Ranco.

HUNTINGDON: 2.02 Turpin Gold, 2.37 Mullenbeg, 3.12 Thundersockssundae, 3.47 Geometrical, 4.22 Lord Sparky, 4.57 Presenting Yeats.

LEICESTER: 1.55 Sea Of Charm, 2.30 Highbank, 3.05 Camacho Star, 3.40 Beautiful Aisling, 4.15 Emerald Lady, 4.50 Auditor, 5.20 Lady Eros.

NEWCASTLE: 5.02 Misscarlett, 5.32 Selecto, 6.02 Dungeon, 6.35 MILLIONAIRE WALTZ (NAP), 7.05 Grandad Bob, 7.35 Wasdale, 8.05 Atomise.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.45 Bridgehead, 2.20 Delightfantastic, 2.55 Darver Star, 3.30 Cool Survivor, 4.05 Arrycan, 4.40 Benkei, 5.10 Ballycashin.

DOUBLE: Millionaire Waltz and Beautiful Aisling.