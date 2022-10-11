Wednesday Tips

Marhaba The Champ won with plenty up his sleeve last time out at Hamilton and should take all the beating in the Watch Irish Racing On RacingTV Handicap at Nottingham.

Kevin Ryan's three-year-old was impressive in Scotland, looking very well treated on an opening handicap mark of 84. He beat a solid yardstick in Cockalorum, pulling two and a half lengths clear, and has been raised 6lb in the process. Given it was only his fourth outing, though, you would expect there to be a bit more to come from this son of Galileo, who is a half-brother to Queen Kindly.

He was only backing up previous promise from Ripon, where he hung markedly left off the home bend, continued to do so in the straight before edging back to his right and was only beaten a length. He looks talented. Racegoers at Nottingham will be hoping for some 2023 Classic clues as last year subsequent St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov made his debut in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

The race has been divided this time and the first heat looks at the mercy of James Ferguson's Like A Tiger, who was just touched off on his debut at Newmarket. In the second division, David Loughnane's newcomer King Of Steel catches the eye given he still holds an entry in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster later this month.

Freddie and Martyn Meade's Ashtanga made a very pleasing debut at Salisbury when third of nine a couple of weeks ago. She gets the chance to open her account before heading into the winter in the EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes. Clive Cox's Love Affairs was the last winner for the late Queen and she can follow up now running for the King in the Racing TV Extra Nursery Handicap.

She appeared to relish getting her toe in, so the ground will not be an issue but she does have 5lb extra to carry. Cox also runs a full brother to Diligent Harry at Kempton as Due Date tackles the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Novice Stakes. From a speedy family that also includes Harry Three and Temple Meads, it will be no surprise if he makes a winning debut. Wetherby's jumps season gets under way with the feature Bobby Renton Handicap Chase likely to go to Pencreek.

Ben Pauling has enjoyed a fruitful summer with his small team and Pencreek himself added three victories to his tally. He runs in the famous Gold Cup-winning colours of Mr Mulligan and while summer jumpers can often flounder in the winter off inflated marks, Pencreek might be able to buck the trend. He is forgiven a below-par run in a match last time out and can get back to winning ways.

Highland Frolic is a very interesting debutante for Milton Harris in the Mary Lofthouse Supporting Spinal Research Juvenile Hurdle. He cost 320,000 at Tattersalls Book One in 2020 but did not cut much ice on the Flat for John and Thady Gosden. A half-brother to Palace Pier, if he takes to hurdling, he could be prove a shrewd acquisition. Havanazam was beaten a short-head last time out and is taken to go one better in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

SELECTIONS: KEMPTON: 4.57 Mistrix, 5.30 Due Date, 6.00 Maximilian Caesar, 6.30 George Morland, 7.00 Out From Under, 7.30 Alfred Cove, 8.00 Woe Betide, 8.30 Tea Garden.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.10 Like A Tiger, 1.45 King Of Steel, 2.20 Ashtanga, 2.55 Manuha, 3.30 MARHABA THE CHAMP (NAP), 4.05 Love Affairs, 4.40 Fast Response, 5.15 Wade's Magic.

PUNCHESTOWN: 2.10 Marine Nationale, 2.45 Country Queen, 3.20 Ebasari, 3.55 Adamantly Chosen, 4.30 Galvin, 5.05 Touch Of Oscar, 5.40 Brandt.

WETHERBY: 1.20 Sonning, 1.55 Texard, 2.30 Highland Frolic, 3.05 Pencreek, 3.40 Hillview, 4.15 Carlo Du Berlais, 4.50 Get With It.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 2.05 Holocene, 2.40 Havanazam, 3.15 Pure Angel, 3.50 Gidwa, 4.25 Country Pyle, 5.00 Kitten's Dream. DOUBLE: Marhaba The Champ and Pencreek.