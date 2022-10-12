Thursday Tips

Springwell Bay can confirm his undoubted promise with victory on his return at Carlisle.

Now with Jonjo O'Neill, he gave a good indication that he was above average on his racecourse debut in the famous Goffs Land Rover Bumper in 2021. He beat all bar the smart Adamantly Chosen on that occasion, with a host of subsequent winners in behind.

Sold to new connections after that good run, he was not seen for over 200 days before running in a Market Rasen bumper, in which he cruised to success by 14 lengths. He would look one of O'Neill's brighter prospects ahead of the Hospitality Experiences At Carlisle Novices' Hurdle and good ground holds no fears having already won on it.

The card opens with a two-runner race but it is a classy affair with the 155-rated Tommy's Oscar making his debut over bigger obstacles in the Book Your Christmas Party Now Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. However, Donald McCain's Geromino should make him pull out all the stops.

There was only three-quarters of a length between them when they met over hurdles on very similar terms but Geromino has race fitness on his side and with Ann Hamilton having only had two recent runners, both well beaten, Tommy's Oscar may just need the run.

Phil Kirby's Wye Aye can go one better than on his seasonal reappearance in the feature Varlien Vyner-Brooks Memorial Handicap Chase. Having travelled really well on his comeback at Perth, he was then hampered by a faller who then ran loose and proceeded to trouble him some more before defeat was accepted. That was his first run for almost a year, so the fact he was able to show up so well for so long bodes very well indeed.

Danger Alert has only had three outings yet he will line up in the At The Races App Market Movers EBF Novice Stakes at Brighton in the care of his third trainer. He began life with Kevin Ryan but after a promising debut at Haydock, he disappointed at Chester and was moved to Kevin Philippart De Foy.

Hooded and having his first start for two months, he ran a very nice race at Sandown to be second, with the now 94-rated Bonny Angel back in third. Now he has been moved again, this time to George Boughey, who can help eke a bit more out of him.

Racingbreaks Ryder came up against a very promising prospect in Bluestocking last time out. This time Charlie Hills runs him in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter EBF Restricted Novice Stakes and he will be unfortunate to bump into something of that potential again.

With Waiting All Night beaten at 1.5 at Catterick last time out, he has to be taken on in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Chelmsford. He may have been fifth in the Coventry and second in a Listed race but his form is dropping sharply off, and it would be a brave person who would back him to run to his rating of 91 in this contest.

The safest option is Michael Bell's Creme Chantilly, with Ryan Moore booked. Second on debut at Salisbury, that form is nothing special but she can at least be expected to improve with a run under her belt.

SELECTIONS:

BRIGHTON: 12.55 Blackbird Power, 1.30 Danger Alert, 2.05 Granary Queen, 2.40 Racingbreaks Ryder, 3.15 Silver Bubble, 3.50 Curley Rose, 4.25 Broxi, 5.00 Sporting Icon.

CARLISLE: 1.00 Geromino, 1.35 Good Bye, 2.10 SPRINGWELL BAY (NAP), 2.45 Wye Aye, 3.20 Spot On Soph, 3.55 Tico Times, 4.30 Saint Davy.

CHELMSFORD: 5.25 Hellavapace, 5.55 Creme Chantilly, 6.30 Running Lion, 7.00 Solitary Trees, 7.30 Deep In My Heart, 8.00 Puffing, 8.30 Bolthole.

CURRAGH: 1.25 Paddington, 2.00 El Tesoro, 2.35 Clounmacon, 3.10 Harley Street, 3.45 Chally Chute, 4.20 Gambe Veloci, 4.55 Miracles In May, 5.30 Swift Flight.

TRAMORE: 1.50 Laser Focus, 2.25 Mater Matuta, 3.00 Bellatior, 3.35 Old Soul, 4.10 Where's Bunny, 4.45 Majavango, 5.15 Tina Meehan.

DOUBLE: Springwell Bay and Wye Aye.