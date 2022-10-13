Friday Tips

Testing conditions are expected to bring out the best in course-and-distance winner Sky Blue Pink in the Watch On Racing TV Handicap at Haydock.

The Showcasing filly followed up Kempton success with a ready victory on Merseyside 12 months ago, teeing her up for an exciting three-year-old campaign. Things have not gone as hoped, however, with Sky Blue Pink finishing last on her Lingfield comeback in May and she has failed to add to her tally in three subsequent starts.

But it is surely no coincidence that a recent return to an easy surface led to a significantly improved performance, with Ralph Beckett's charge beaten just half a length into second at Salisbury. Tackling an even more demanding terrain back at Haydock, Sky Blue Pink should prove hard to beat.

It could prove to be a profitable afternoon for Beckett, with his Diamond Vega also of interest in the Weatherbys Stallion Book Fillies' Novice Stakes. The daughter of Lope De Vega defied her 20/1 odds on debut to come home second behind an odds-on favourite at Kempton last month, beaten just a length and a quarter after staying on at the finish. Normal improvement from that effort should be good enough here.

The Archie Watson-trained Golden Bullet can make a successful transition to handicap company in the opening Join Racing TV Now Nursery. The daughter of No Nay Never has not yet troubled the judge in three starts, but it is notable her best effort came on good to soft ground here three weeks ago when she was beaten less than three lengths. Heavy conditions are an unknown, but if Golden Bullet takes to it, an opening mark of 73 looks workable.

Prakaza should be sided with in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novice Stakes at Redcar. She hit the bar on her debut for Roger Varian, when her evident inexperience proved costly in a head defeat - but she made no such mistake last time out at Kempton. The form of that race has not worked out brilliantly so far, but Prakaza was well on top and could be a shade above those rivals.

Tommie Beau can extend his perfect course record in the €30,000 Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Fakenham. He is three from three at the Norfolk venue, with his most recent success coming over three miles and five furlongs back in May.

Tommie Beau has proved equally as capable at shorter trips, so dropping back to three miles for this contest should be no issue.

Jumping fare also comes from Uttoxeter, where Geordie Des Champs is another who is bidding for a course double in the APB Group Handicap Hurdle. A two-length victory at the track at the start of the month underlined his aptitude for the track as well as a workable mark, which has increased by 2lb for that win and remains attractive.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 5.00 Supposedtobe, 5.30 Turf Range, 6.00 Once Upon A River, 6.30 Pub Talk, 7.00 The Bog Bank, 7.30 Chica Power, 8.00 Sistine Madonna, 8.30 Karakoul.

FAKENHAM: 1.30 Kadex, 2.05 Tommie Beau, 2.40 Matata, 3.15 Bells Of Stamford, 3.50 Bobby Socks, 4.25 Another Mystery.

HAYDOCK: 1.40 Golden Bullet, 2.15 Diamond Vega, 2.50 SKY BLUE PINK (NAP), 3.25 Saxon King, 4.00 Alazwar, 4.33 Beach Breeze, 5.08 Good Soul.

NEWCASTLE: 4.45 Tartan Chief, 5.15 Bella Kopella, 5.45 Desert Land, 6.15 Bronze River, 6.45 Quantico, 7.15 Enderman, 7.45 Fiscal Policy, 8.15 Hilary's Boy.

REDCAR: 1.25 Claretina, 1.59 Concert Boy, 2.35 Ludus, 3.09 Lerwick, 3.44 Playupskyblues, 4.19 Cleveleys, 4.50 Prakasa, 5.20 She's Got Bottle.

UTTOXETER: 1.15 The Scorpion King, 1.49 Scipion, 2.24 Geordie Des Champs, 2.59 Ladronne, 3.34 Saywhatyouwant, 4.09 Cawthorne, 4.40 Mellificent.

DOUBLE: Sky Blue Pink and Golden Bullet.