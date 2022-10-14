Saturday Tips

Racegoers get a final chance to witness Baaeed in action this weekend - and he can sign off in style in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Nothing new can be said about this perfect specimen, who is aiming to make it 11 wins out of 11 and is gunning for a seventh Group One. The one sadness is that we have not seen more of him but having been unraced at two, the fact he has achieved what he has in a relatively short space of time is a testament to his trainer William Haggas.

This season was mapped out back in March, with the Lockinge, Queen Anne and Sussex Stakes over a mile targeted before he stepped up in trip at York. What was so exciting about his victory in the Juddmonte International was that without a doubt it was his best performance to date. As many had been saying, he looked to be crying out for 10 furlongs and so it proved. So much so, in fact, there was a clamour to see him step up further in distance for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, but the decision to swerve that was wholly vindicated when the heavens opened.

He does face arguably his toughest opponent to date in Adayar, who became the first horse since Galileo to win the Derby and King George in the same season last year, but he is surely better over a mile and a half. With the ground set to be better than it has been for many Champions Days, it is hard to see Baaeed being beaten. Of course, we will not get rich backing him, so the best bet on the card may well be Kinross in the Qipco British Champions Sprint.

Last year's winner Creative Force heads the market, but while he did run very well to be pipped by stablemate Naval Crown in the Platinum Jubilee, he was comfortably put in his place by Alcohol Free in the July Cup. He will be suited by give in the ground, but there is plenty to be said for a horse being full of confidence and that is surely the case with Kinross. While he is now five, there is no doubt he is better than ever and his last three wins have been ultra impressive.

Comments attached to his York and Doncaster successes read "cosily" and then in France in the Foret victory was never in doubt. Those wins have been over seven furlongs, but he was only beaten a little over two lengths in the Platinum Jubilee on quick ground so he can close that gap with a bit of give underfoot. Alan King's Trueshan has won the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup for the last two years under Hollie Doyle - but there were worrying signs in his defeat at Doncaster and the decision to run on ground faster than he is used to at Goodwood may come back to haunt connections.

Waterville caused a splash with his performance in the Irish Cesarewitch, although he only beat the 97-rated Echoes In Rain a head getting weight. Coltrane beat Trueshan at Doncaster but on all known form he does not set the highest standard, while Trawlerman's Ebor win was meritorious but he meets a different calibre of opponent. That leaves the road clear for St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov, who promises to improve even further for the step up to two miles.

Robert Havlin had to wait 30 years for his first Group One success which came in the Fillies' Mile last week on Commissioning. He came in for that with Frankie Dettori suspended but this time the Italian has chosen Emily Upjohn in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes - and may have got it wrong. The Oaks runner-up has not been seen since she blew all chance in the King George by running too keen, but even her form before that does not look as good as it once did. On the other hand her stablemate Mimikyu arrives on the back of a career-best display in the Park Hill, slamming last year's winner of this Eshaada.

Her sister Journey won this in 2016 and her biggest threat may be Hughie Morrison's Stay Alert, another who is improving. Dettori will also fancy his chances on Inspiral in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, where Jadoomi represents better value. He arrives on a roll since being gelded, winning his last three in fine style, including his most recent win on Irish Champions Weekend.

That may not have been the strongest Group Two ever run, but he bolted up by four lengths and forced connections into supplementing. Orbaan has had a productive season and his winning might not be over yet in the Balmoral Handicap. Second last time out to I'm A Gambler at Goodwood, the winner has subsequently won a fiercely competitive race in Ireland and a Redcar Listed race so the form is red-hot.

Elsewhere, the William Hill Catterick Dash can go the way of Roger Teal's progressive Chipstead, a full-brother to his Group One-winning stablemate Oxted.

SELECTIONS: ASCOT: 1.25 Eldar Eldarov, 2.00 KINROSS (NAP), 2.40 Mimikyu, 3.20 Jadoomi, 4.00 Baaeed, 4.40 Orbaan.

CATTERICK: 1.35 Black Sea Daa, 2.10 Pink Parfait, 2.45 It Just Takes Time, 3.15 Chipstead, 3.50 Motawaazy, 4.25 Arrange, 5.00 Real Terms.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 1.30 Bataan, 2.05 Peking Opera, 2.35 Tiymara, 3.10 Star Of Cashel, 3.45 Cairo, 4.20 Goodie Two Shoes, 4.55 Realism, 5.30 Flying Dolphin.

MARKET RASEN: 1.17 Free Handshake, 1.52 Ontherouge, 2.27 Harbour Lake, 3.02 Master Malachy, 3.37 Tamaroc Du Mathan, 4.14 Isle Of Aron, 4.45 Notimeforanother.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.10 Ivaldi, 1.45 Planned Paradise, 2.20 Grace A Vous Enki, 2.55 Him Malaya, 3.30 Watergrange Jack, 4.05 Gladiateur Allen, 4.35 Silent Revolution, 5.10 Madaa.

STRATFORD: 1.40 Man Of The Sea, 2.14 Huelgoat, 2.49 Sufi, 3.24 Hermes Allen, 3.54 Progressive, 4.29 Time To Bite.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.50 Agapanther, 5.25 Attaj, 6.00 Serenity, 6.30 Monsieur Fantaisie, 7.00 Red Walls, 7.30 Longsider, 8.00 White Wolf, 8.30 Captain Howse.

DOUBLE: Mimiyku and Kinross.