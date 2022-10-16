Monday Tips

Some top performers have run in the British Stallion Studs EBF Silver Tankard Stakes over the years and Sirona can add her name to the roll of honour at Pontefract.

Yet to finish outside of the top two in three starts, Charlie and Mark Johnston's filly gained compensation for a narrow defeat to the ill-fated Munch in a valuable Goodwood conditions race when scooping Listed honours in Cologne last month.

The daughter of Soldier Hollow made all in good style in her German adventure, dictating terms before powering clear of her rivals for a four-length victory.

She has shown she does not mind a little juice in the ground the last twice and has also won on good, so conditions appear fine, while it is interesting that connections are sticking with Jack Mitchell, who partnered the two-year-old in Germany.

Nightout can get the day off to a bright start when running in the Northern Commercials Iveco And Fiat Restricted Novice Stakes. Tim Easterby won this event in 2020 and this gelding's most recent effort when beaten a neck at Redcar reads very well. The 82-rated winner of that contest is held in decent regard and has since franked the form by following up at Kempton. That points to a bold bid from the Habton Grange youngster who drops back in trip here.

The stayers go out on track for the Phil Bull Trophy Conditions Stakes and Hughie Morrison could win the trophy for the third time with Vino Victrix. A scorer at Goodwood on his penultimate start, the consistent four-year-old got closest to runaway Cesarewitch winner Run For Oscar when a silver medallist at HQ recently.

That was a fine effort under a 4lb penalty, and he would arguably have given Charles Byrnes' winner a scare if getting a clearer passage through the contest. William Buick takes over in the saddle and a run to a similar level should see him tough to beat.

John Kirkup's latest form figures do not look much on paper, but they do not tell the full story. Although sixth last time, the seven-year-old was beaten less than two lengths and was repeatedly held up when attempting to make his challenge in the closing stages.

That could prove a blessing in disguise as his mark remains on a very tempting figure of 70 which is 5lb lower than his most recent victory and some 9lb lower than when winning over course and distance in soft ground in 2020. He relishes soft ground and granted a clear run, could be the answer in division two of the Richard Jackson 87th Birthday Handicap.

Proverb confirmed the promise of his opening outings when winning at Musselburgh and is backed to follow up in Windsor's Download The At The Races App British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes. Placed behind some talented youngsters in his first two starts, he made no mistake when opening his account at the third attempt, storming to a seven-length success north of the border.

The drop back to five furlongs seemed to play to the strengths of the strong-travelling son of Harry Angel and George Boughey's colt is backed to thrive once again over the minimum trip.

Also on the card, Wisper is backed to follow up last week's course-and-distance victory in the Ultimate Jumps Guide On attheraces.com/jumps Handicap. Marcus Tregoning's four-year-old was a ready three-and-a-half-length winner on that occasion and the consistent performer is difficult to oppose under a 5lb penalty.

There could be a classy prospect on show at Wolverhampton when Kensington steps up to a mile and a half in the At The Races App Form Study Novice Stakes. John and Thady Gosden's daughter of Frankel has shown signs of greenness in her opening two runs but has still had enough about her to make the podium. If the penny finally drops, she looks a winner in waiting.

SELECTIONS:

PLUMPTON: 2.10 Kilfilum Woods, 2.45 Ozzie Man, 3.20 Mordred, 3.55 Coal Stock, 4.30 Tara Iti, 5.05 Art Of Illusion, 5.40 Kalaya.

PONTEFRACT: 1.00 Nightout, 1.30 Vondelpark, 2.00 Sirona, 2.35 Vino Victrix, 3.10 Poker Face, 3.45 Rich Rhythm, 4.20 John Kirkup, 4.55 Rambuso Creek.

WINDSOR: 1.20 Richard P Smith, 1.50 PROVERB (NAP), 2.25 Sparked, 3.00 Wisper, 3.35 V Twelve, 4.10 Frantanck, 4.45 Platinum Prince, 5.15 Afta Party.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.00 Another Odyssey, 5.30 Ebury, 6.00 Brazen Diamond, 6.30 Boafo Boy, 7.00 Deira Star, 7.30 Auntie Margaret, 8.00 Kensington, 8.30 Alwajd.

DOUBLE: Proverb and John Kirkup.