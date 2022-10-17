Tuesday Tips

Never Just A Dream could turn punters hopes into reality if obliging in Newcastle's EBF Conditions Stakes.

Although coming up short on both occasions when tried in Group company, Ismail Mohammed's youngster is unbeaten on an all-weather surface and has found the scoresheet twice this term.

He kept on strongly for an impressive course-and-distance success on his penultimate outing and although the son of No Nay Never raced much too freely when well held in the Middle Park last month, this is much calmer waters. He could be underestimated having been campaigned aggressively by his handler and could justify Mohammed's faith in this six-furlong contest.

The best bet of the day at Gosforth Park, however, could come in the EBF Restricted Novice Stakes curtesy of Karl Burke's Beyond Reproach. The Dandy Man colt was headed late when making an eyecatching debut at Ayr and considering his handler's proficiency with his juvenile crop this term, is well worth keeping onside here.

The horse that beat him that day was Chuzzlewit, who had contested the Gimcrack Stakes on his previous start and has always been held in high regard by his trainer Kevin Ryan. Considering he had to pull out all the stops to beat Beyond Reproach, there is plenty pointing to a bold bid from the Burke youngster in his second appearance.

There are two divisions of the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Yarmouth and it is notable that Frankie Dettori makes the trip to the seaside venue for just the one ride aboard John and Thady Gosden's Shiva Shakti in the second division.

The Clarehaven team won this with a debutant who has gone on to become a Pattern performer last year and there could be similar hopes for this daughter of Siyouni as she makes her racecourse bow.

In one of the other two-year-old races on the card, in the At The Races App Market Movers Nursery Handicap, Alpine Girl could represent a touch of value. James Fanshawe's filly has slowly been learning her craft in her three appearances to date and the way the penny seemed to drop over course and distance last time, when running on for fourth, suggests she could be ready to get in the mix off a mark of 67 on handicap debut. A little ease in the ground will not harm her chances.

Leicester winner At Liberty escapes a penalty for that success in an apprentice contest and is backed to follow up in the Cazoo Search Drive Smile Handicap off the same rating with Ryan Moore taking over in the saddle.

There is jumping action at Exeter where the most intriguing runner is actually on the level in the concluding bumper. Twentyfirst Lancer is a rare National Hunt runner for trainer Ralph Beckett in the South West '3 Yrs Old' 'Junior' National Hunt Flat Race, and it appears the son of Churchill is not just there for a day out with Daryl Jacob booked.

Beckett won the race last season with a debutant, and it will be interesting to see if this half-brother to the Group Two winner Opal Tiara follows suit.

Before that Jersey Wonder looks to add a second track-and-trip win off the same mark as when a clear-cut seven-length winner here in April in the Exeter 'Challenger' Staying Handicap Hurdle, while Forget You Not won the Racing TV HD On Sky 426 Handicap Chase 12 months ago and could repeat the dose off a winnable rating.

SELECTIONS:

EXETER: 1.15 Jersey Wonder, 1.45 Rainbow Storm, 2.15 Vision Des Flos, 2.45 Lallygag, 3.15 Forget You Not, 3.45 Braveheart, 4.20 Twentyfirst Lancer.

GOWRAN PARK: 1.30 Static Charge, 2.00 Young Ireland, 2.30 On The Money, 3.00 Stormie Outlook, 3.30 Stormy Jenn, 4.00 Facethepuckout 4.35 Chargo, 5.10 White Caviar.

KEMPTON: 5.30 Howzak, 6.00 Solitary Trees, 6.30 Uncle Matthew, 7.00 Albus Anne, 7.30 Sooghan, 8.00 Sundayinmay, 8.30 Gold Medal.

NEWCASTLE: 1.38 Purple Ice, 2.08 BEYOND REPROACH (NAP), 2.38 Never Just A Dream, 3.08 Martin's Brig, 3.38 Equiano Springs, 4.13 Cheese The One, 4.45 Tantastic, 5.20 Polam Lane.

YARMOUTH: 1.25 Prosecco, 1.55 Shiva Shakti, 2.25 Lady Dreamer, 2.55 Fillyfudge, 3.25 At Liberty, 3.55 Alpine Girl, 4.30 Haseef, 5.05 Elsaab.

DOUBLE: Beyond Reproach and At Liberty.