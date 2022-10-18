Wednesday Tips

Military Order can show the benefit of his recent debut by opening his account in the British Stallion Studs EBF Future Stayers Novice Stakes at Newmarket.

There was quite a lot of talk when Military Order made the short journey from Charlie Appleby's Moulton Paddocks yard to HQ for his debut 18 days ago. That is because the Frankel colt is a full-brother to last year's Derby and King George winner Adayar.

Sent off the odds-on favourite among a field of 10, a few might have been disappointed that he could only finish fourth. It must be remembered, though, that Adayar himself filled the same position on his debut before winning on his final start at two and going on to create history at three.

Whether Military Order is going to do anything remotely close is obviously a huge ask, but there was enough promise in his debut run, and he was not knocked about, to suggest that he will know a lot more on this occasion.

You usually never go far wrong in backing Appleby and William Buick at Newmarket and they look to have another good chance with Light Of Peace in the Racing TV Fillies' Handicap. Placed in all three of her starts to date, she has been off the track since finishing second back in June.

She obviously has had some minor issue, and being unraced at two connections will be very keen to get a win into her before this season is out. Having shown a decent level of ability on all three of her runs, though, she is surely up to winning off a mark of 84.

Beaten a length and a half into third on debut by the now 94-rade Voodoo Queen she was then beaten just a short head by Whitebeam and she is now rated 103. Most recently she was beaten a length by Pure Dignity who went on to chase home Laurel on her next start so bearing all that in mind she looks well treated.

There is always the hope that a card like this produces a star of the future and Greek Order, a full-brother to Sangarius, could be above average. He was green on his debut at Salisbury but was still only beaten a length into third. The odds are this Harry and Roger Charlton-trained youngster will know much more about the game this time in the Stephen Rowley Remembered Novice Stakes.

Marcus Tregoning's Marie Laveau also shaped very nicely on her debut and should take all the beating in the Discover Newmarket Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes.

Rowayeh is a well-bred Owen Burrows newcomer in the first division of the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes who may be worth an interest at Kempton. In the second division John and Thady Gosden's Coppice, a full-sister to Calyx, certainly catches the eye.

Peter Bowen's Courtland has been off for over a year but likes quick ground and may make a winning reappearance in the Richard Wright Memorial Handicap Chase at Worcester.

The Christian Williams-trained Montgomery finished second on his only outing in a bumper for Tom Lacey and can go one better in the first division of the Download The At The Races App Maiden Hurdle at Fontwell.

SELECTIONS:

FONTWELL: 1.12 Montgomery, 1.47 Time Flies By, 2.17 Winterwatch, 2.50 Walk In Clover, 3.25 Huelgoat, 4.00 Mole Court 4.35 Eclair On Line, 5.10 Ma Belle Noire.

KEMPTON: 5.00 Made Of Lir, 5.30 Qalahari Queen, 6.00 Lion Guard, 6.30 Rowayeh, 7.00 Coppice, 7.30 Mount Athos, 8.00 Aphelios, 8.30 Griggy.

NAVAN: 1.30 Ardad's Great, 2.10 Teddy Boy, 2.45 Daisy Jones, 3.20 Harry's Hill, 3.55 Mister Wilson, 4.30 Sundial, 5.05 Majestic Jewel, 5.40 Intend.

NEWMARKET: 1.20 Marie Laveau, 1.55 Sub Rosa, 2.25 Greek Order, 3.00 Midnight Lion, 3.35 Baltic Voyage, 4.10 Light Of Peace, 4.45 MILITARY ORDER (NAP), 5.20 Miyagi.

WORCESTER: 1.00 White Hart Lady, 1.30 Sam Barton, 2.05 Courtland, 2.40 Gieves, 3.10 Fairy Gem, 3.45 You Wear It Well, 4.20 Fame And Concrete, 4.50 Flann.

DOUBLE: Military Order and Coppice.