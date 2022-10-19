Thursday Tips

Maximilian is backed to rule at Carlisle on Thursday as he starts his hurdling career in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices' Hurdle.

The six-year-old joined Donald McCain following a three-length win in a Rathcannon point-to-point and showed a good deal of ability under Rules last season, winning both bumpers he participated in for the Bankhouse handler. Those two victories both came at this venue, and he showed his aptitude for racing when defying a penalty on his second start for McCain.

Connections resisted the temptation to aim any higher in his bumper season, but there is every chance he could develop into an above-average operator over obstacles, and it would be no surprise to see the challenge of both hurdles and a step up in trip unlock plenty of improvement.

Before that, Emmet Mullins could take the opening Introducing Racing TV Novices' Chase with his raider So Scottish. Off the mark over hurdles at Kilbeggan on his penultimate start, he quickly followed up when making his chasing debut at Tipperary earlier this month.

He won both races by a combined total of 16 lengths and should have much more to offer over the larger obstacles.

If a move away from his beloved Hexham does not bother Fringill Dike, Jedd O'Keeffe's runner makes plenty of appeal in the Gilcrux Handicap Hurdle. The five-year-old has been in imperious form at the north-east track, bringing up a Hexham hat-trick with a 16-length victory on his seasonal bow there last month.

He was beaten less than two lengths by the 134-rated Barrichello only four starts ago and when everything is added together, an opening handicap mark of 119 for Fringill Dike looks very appealing.

There is all-weather action at Southwell where Perdika looks a good shout in the opening talkSPORT Powered By Fans Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes. George Boughey's youngster showed plenty of improvement to get off the mark at the second time of asking at Wolverhampton and beat a useful operator rated 79 in the process.

She now steps up to seven furlongs and the way she ran on at Dunstall Park suggests that is well within her range.

Annie Maher attempts to finally shed her maiden status in the It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Maiden Stakes. She finished second when sent off favourite for a hot Ascot maiden on debut - sandwiched by a pair of horses subsequently deemed good enough to run in Pattern class races - and then produced two further solid performances to hit the frame without getting over the line.

Her latest outing at Haydock was a touch disappointing, but she now drops back to the minimum distance and with both her half-sisters being all-weather winners, there is plenty of optimism this daughter of Zoustar could thrive on the synthetics.

There is also Tapeta action at Wolverhampton and Double O could be the secret agent punters are looking for in the It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Nursery Handicap. The daughter of Kessaar landed her second win in seven when delivering off a mark of 74 last time out and the move up to the extended mile should not harbour too many worries.

She is just 3lb higher on this occasion with David Egan booked to do the steering and she could finally be fulfilling the promise that saw her tried in the Albany Stakes earlier in the season.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 1.05 So Scottish, 1.35 MAXIMILIAN (NAP), 2.10 Fringill Dike, 2.45 Dee Star, 3.20 Tonto's Spirit, 3.55 Paddy The Panda, 4.30 Benito.

LUDLOW: 2.20 Fantomas, 2.55 Sea The Clouds, 3.30 I Spy A Diva, 4.05 Mortlach, 4.40 Rebel Roxy, 5.15 Fine By Me.

SOUTHWELL: 12.50 Perdika, 1.20 Eligible, 1.55 Like A Lion, 2.30 Chief Of Staff, 3.05 Lockdown, 3.40 Annie Maher, 4.15 Coup De Force, 4.50 Yagan, 5.25 Makambe.

THURLES: 2.00 Howaya C D And E, 2.35 King Ferdinand, 3.10 Get Me To The Park, 3.45 Stander, 4.20 Cape Gentleman, 4.55 Well Polly, 5.30 A Law Of Her Own.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.35 Ring Of Light, 5.10 Mumcat, 5.45 Pearl Lounge, 6.15 Double O, 6.45 Dragonball Prince, 7.15 Princess Shabnam, 7.45 Lady Jane Grey, 8.15 Baby Steps.

DOUBLE: Maximilian and Fringill Dike.