Friday Tips

Almuhit looks the one to follow as he returns to Doncaster for the vertem.co.uk Handicap.

The son of Sea The Stars began his career on Town Moor in March, finishing fourth in a maiden heat before eventually opening his account at the third attempt at Haydock in May. Almuhit was slow to break on all three occasions, a trait which persisted on his return following a summer break and a gelding operation. Sent off favourite at Kempton last month, John and Thady Gosden's charge could not make up lost ground, being forced to race wide and then hanging across the track before eventually being beaten just a length by an all-the-way winner.

He steps up markedly in trip here over an extended 14 furlongs, but the way he has stayed on over a mile and three furlongs suggests the distance may not be beyond him. Mums Tipple has been the epitome of consistency in the last few weeks, filling the runner-up spot on three occasions, most recently in a thoroughly competitive heat at Ascot. A Newmarket win in August seems to have bolstered his confidence and two of his three seconds have been by the narrowest of margins. Dropping back to six furlongs after trying his luck over seven at Ascot at the start of the month, Mums Tipple remains on a workable mark of 99.

Lizzie Jean should find the Vertem Very Different Stockbrokers Handicap more her speed after tackling Classic company on her last visit to Doncaster. Pitched into the St Leger, Ivan Furtado's charge possibly ran better than her 17-length last of nine position indicates, having race a bit freely and failed to see out the trip. Previously an impressive Southwell handicap winner, calmer waters and a drop in distance should see Lizzie Jean back on form.

Beny Nahar Road looks the type to thrive for a switch to staying challenges and the Gardner Mechanical Services Handicap at Newbury can underline the point. Richard Hughes' charge has yet to hit the mark in four starts, finishing second three times before coming home a beaten third on his most recent spin. However, he has shown plenty of promise in defeat and should be suited by more of a stamina test judged on his pedigree. Kingori can make it three wins in as many starts in the Spreadex Sports Get £40 In Bonuses Restricted Novice Stakes at Newcastle.

He did not make his racecourse bow until last month, but the three-year-old has wasted little time, notching victories over the same mile he faces here and over that distance at Lingfield. The Animal Kingdom gelding looked a bit green in both his victories, although he was still more than good enough and might be a smart type for Simon and Ed Crisford.

Cheltenham kicks off another season with day one of the Showcase meeting and Tullybeg can take a starring role in the 888Sport Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. Winner of two of his seven chasing starts so far, Tullybeg is one of the more experienced runners in the line up and he can put that to good use for Gordon Elliott over the Cheltenham obstacles.

Uhtred is an intriguing runner for Dan Skelton in the squareintheair.com Novices' Chase, Uhtred was bought for £32,000 last month after winning on his fencing bow at the end of August. Previously trained by Joseph O'Brien, he was a useful hurdler and made a seamless transition at Downpatrick, triumphing by eight and a half lengths. His jumping got better as the race went on that day and he could be a classy recruit for Skelton.

SELECTIONS: CHELTENHAM: 1.35 Thibault, 2.10 Uhtred, 2.45 Apple Away, 3.20 Tullybeg, 3.55 Onagatheringstorm, 4.30 The Newest One, 5.05 Hullnback.

DONCASTER: 1.10 Swift Lioness, 1.45 Sacred Flower, 2.20 Humankind, 2.55 Florida, 3.30 Mums Tipple, 4.05 ALMUHIT (NAP), 4.38 Lizzie Jean, 5.10 Morning Sun.

DUNDALK: 5.00 Chicago Lightening, 5.30 Scarlet Angel, 6.00 Tawaazon, 6.30 Company Keeping, 7.00 Lovejoy, 7.30 Erosandpsyche, 8.00 Rattle And Hum, 8.30 Fleet Commander.

NEWBURY: 12.50 Prospering, 1.25 Graham, 2.00 Salamancan, 2.35 Misty Dancer, 3.10 Beny Nahar Road, 3.45 Bell Shot, 4.20 Dora Penny, 4.55 Zikany.

NEWCASTLE: 4.43 Golden Shot, 5.15 Kanakam, 5.45 Star Sound, 6.15 Santabella, 6.45 Kingori, 7.15 Kasino, 7.45 Capital Offence, 8.15 Novak. SLIGO: 1.50 Supreme Jet, 2.25 She's Tobias, 3.00 Carrig Rock, 3.35 I Am Spider Man, 4.10 Riaan, 4.45 Dubai Devils, 5.20 Trust Me Nate.

DOUBLE: Almuhit and Mums Tipple.