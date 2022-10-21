Saturday Tips

Auguste Rodin is expected to enhance his Classic credentials with victory in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

Aidan O'Brien has won the final Group One of the domestic season with some very smart ones over the years - the likes of Camelot and St Nicholas Abbey among them - and in this Deep Impact colt he again has obvious claims. Beaten only on debut by subsequent Beresford Stakes winner Crypto Force, O'Brien's charge had no trouble shedding his maiden tag after that at Naas before going to Irish Champions Weekend and picking up Group Two honours.

While he was not overly spectacular there, he equally was always doing enough and O'Brien was glowing in his praise afterwards. A Ballydoyle double is on the cards, with Aesop's Fables setting a high standard in the Carlsberg Marstons Doncaster Stakes. He had shaped as a smart prospect himself when returning to the fray from a lay-off at the Curragh in August, making it perfectly reasonable to try him in the National Stakes and, most recently, the Dewhurst.

Although he came up short in those assignments, this Listed event represents much calmer waters and coming back to six furlongs will not do him any harm either. Roger Teal can enjoy a big-race victory at Newbury with Caragio, who goes in the Virgin Bet Horris Hill Stakes. The impression he made when second first time up was confirmed at Leicester earlier this month, really taking the eye in moving powerfully and looking to have plenty left when pretty useful yardstick Highbank came to him.

That he is turning out to be potentially smart is not a surprise, as he is a half-brother to Teal's 2000 Guineas runner-up Tip Two Win. Definitely smart is Hamish, who is hard to oppose in the Virgin Bet St Simon Stakes. William Haggas' six-year-old is well capable of mixing it with the best and gave the mighty Kyprios a real race in the Irish St Leger, after which he made no mistake as a short-priced favourite in the Cumberland Lodge at Ascot.

The final afternoon of the season opener at Cheltenham could have a very 'March' feel to it with an Irish domination, specifically a Gordon Elliott domination. A race that stands out at Prestbury Park with a view to the future is the Masterson Holdings Hurdle. It also stands out as a rematch of the dramatic clash between Knight Salute and Pied Piper from Aintree. The pair originally dead-heated, but a stewards' inquiry rather surprisingly deemed interference caused by the Elliott-trained Pied Piper at the last had been sufficient to impact the result.

Whatever the merit of that call, one thing beyond doubt is the sweet-travelling Pied Piper was not really seen to best effect and Davy Russell was furious with himself afterwards feeling he had gone too soon. With that in mind, Jack Kennedy can be expected to be at pains to wait as long as he can before pressing the button. Elliott has loads of other chances, but Joe Tizzard's The Widdow Maker can strike a blow for the home team with victory in the £60,000 888Sport Handicap Chase.

SELECTIONS: CHELMSFORD: 5.20 Iconic Moment, 5.55 Bohemian Breeze, 6.30 Alpha Cru, 7.00 Laheg, 7.30 Haven Lady, 8.00 Privilege, 8.30 Mc'Ted.

CHELTENHAM: 1.30 The Moon Sea's Me, 2.05 Captain Cattistock, 2.40 Pied Piper, 3.15 The Widdow Maker, 3.50 Lieutenant Highway, 4.25 Ash Tree Meadow, 5.00 School Days Over.

DONCASTER: 1.20 Totally Charming, 1.55 Vecchio, 2.30 Moktasaab, 3.00 Aesop's Fables, 3.30 AUGUSTE RODIN (NAP), 4.10 Came From The Dark, 4.45 Zip.

KELSO: 1.05 Melburnian, 1.40 Call Me Harry, 2.15 Get With It, 2.48 Sounds Russian, 3.23 Lock Down Luke, 4.00 Lake Takapuna, 4.35 Moonlight Glory, 5.10 Coup De Gold.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 1.25 Wedding Bouquet, 2.00 Stop And Think, 2.35 Delightful, 3.10 Federal, 3.45 Saltonstall, 4.20 Gulf Of Mexico, 4.55 Tudor City, 5.30 Vera Verto.

NEWBURY: 1.15 Batal Dubai, 1.50 Caragio, 2.25 Hamish, 2.55 Corymbosa, 3.30 Secret Solace, 4.15 Magisterial, 4.50 Golden Door.

DOUBLE: Auguste Rodin and Aesop's Fables.