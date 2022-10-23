Monday Tips

Nells Son kicks off his career over fences in the Coral Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Ayr.

Nicky Richards' charge proved good enough to win a Grade Two over hurdles last term, but he always looked a horse for the future with fences expected to be the making of him. Winner of two of his five hurdles runs, Nells Son signed off with a fourth place in the Grade One Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in the spring, beaten a fair distance by winner Three Stripe Life having never looked likely to trouble the judge. Richards made no secret of the fact fences were already on his mind last term and Nells Son could be one to watch in that sphere.

Mark Walford's Magic Wave makes his third bumper appearance in the Coral Committed To Safer Gambling Open National Hunt Flat Race. The gelding's debut came in March last year at Doncaster where he was the runner-up, after which he filled the same spot when beaten only a head at Ayr the following month over two miles. Back at the latter course and distance, he has more experience than many entrants and has since seen his stock rise as Autumn Return, the winner of his last run, has since gone on to victory on her hurdles debut. Road To The East can prove the best of Karl Burke's two runners in the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed EBF Novice Stakes at Leicester.

The Pivotal colt was beaten a long way on his racecourse bow at Haydock in August but turned in a much better effort when beaten four lengths at York at the start of the month. Sent off a 40-1 shot on the Knavesmire, Road To The East was prominent throughout, eventually just getting run out of third place at the line but showing a good deal more promise. Richard Fahey's Sipahsalar can uphold his winning form in the Visit racingtv.com EBF Novice Stakes at Redcar.

The Sioux Nation colt was a winner last time at Ayr, taking a five-and-a-half-furlong maiden by two lengths, prior to which he was fourth at the same track over six furlongs and third on debut at Leicester. He has had a good break since then, brings more solid form to the table than many others and should not be overly concerned by the penalty he carries for his win. William Haggas' Desert Hero can carry the royal silks to victory in the EBF "Double Trigger" Novice Stakes.

The Sea The Stars colt won on debut at Haydock in June and last ran in August, finishing third behind Silver Knott in the Group Three Solario Stakes at Sandown. Silver Knott has since won again at the same level when taking the Autumn Stakes, boosting the appeal of Desert Hero as he steps back into the much calmer waters of novice company in Yorkshire. John and Thady Gosden's Courage Mon Ami can win again in the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Novice Stakes at Newcastle's evening meeting.

The Frankel colt won his debut at Kempton in September, triumphing by five lengths on the all-weather when beating subsequent winner Hexameter. The bay, whose dam has already produced two stakes winners, is back on a synthetic surface at a track the stable are known to utilise for good prospects.

The Gosdens can make it a double with Intinso in the following It's Time To Turn To Talksport Novice Stakes. A Siyouni half-brother to multiple winners in Amtiyaz and Najeeba, he has the pedigree to make an impact.

SELECTIONS: AYR: 1.10 Big Changes, 1.40 Sanosuke, 2.10 Billy Bathgate, 2.40 Fever Roque, 3.15 Nells Son, 3.50 The Questioner, 4.25 MAGIC WAVE (NAP).

LEICESTER: 1.20 Fen Tiger, 1.50 Sassy Belle, 2.20 Cantora, 2.55 Road To The East, 3.30 Maysong, 4.05 Sisters In The Sky, 4.35 So Smart.

REDCAR: 1.30 Sipahsalar, 2.00 Saleet, 2.30 Desert Hero, 3.05 Licit, 3.40 Fame And Acclaim, 4.15 Grant Wood, 4.50 Blazing Son, 5.25 Cotai Class.

NEWCASTLE: 4.10 Crazy Maisie, 4.43 Wolf Of Oxshott, 5.15 Courage Mon Ami, 5.50 Intinso, 6.25 Dedenne, 7.00 Mother India, 7.30 Sicilian Vito, 8.00 Reigning Profit.

DOUBLE: Magic Wave and Desert Hero.