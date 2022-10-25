Wednesday Tips

George Boughey's California Gem can shine in the racingtv.com Handicap at Nottingham.

The Cable Bay colt has had a productive first season, winning a maiden and then a novice before faltering slightly throughout the height of the summer when first introduced to handicapping. A run in the valuable Tattersalls October Auction Stakes at Newmarket triggered a return to form as the bay was second, beaten just a length, with a subsequent win over this five furlongs leaving him proven over both course and distance.

The latter performance was on soft ground, conditions he met again at Deauville when contesting the Listed Prix Zeddaan and holding his own when beaten two and a quarter lengths into fourth. That French soft ground may be akin to Nottingham's heavy, and he holds a fighting chance under John Egan. Charlie and Mark Johnston's Golden Flame has obvious claims on the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap on the same card. The four-year-old was second when last seen in a conditions race at Pontefract, prior to which he unplaced in a few major handicaps including the Irish Cesarewitch.

Consequently he now runs off the lowest mark he has all term in a handicap and in a small field he looks a contender under Jason Hart. The Archie Watson-trained Al Zaraqaan can continue to prove his versatility in the Greene King IPA Handicap Hurdle at Fakenham. The Golden Horn gelding is a handy horse on the Flat, placing at Listed level on the all-weather before plying his trade over hurdles for the first time in July.

Second on his debut at Worcester, he was fourth at the same track before winning his first contest under the jumps code when striking at Newton Abbot. He then set sail for Bro Park in Sweden, when he won a two-mile-three-furlong hurdle by three lengths under Gavin Sheehan. He has little in the way of form on soft ground, but with Fakenham describing it as somewhere like good he is poised to continue his second career as a useful hurdler. Rebecca Curtis' Wayfinder can resume last season's successes in the Download The Vickers.Bet App Handicap Chase at Chepstow.

The eight-year-old signed off last term with two good wins over course and distance, the latter of which was particularly impressive as he streaked 39 lengths clear of Patroclus in mid April. He makes his seasonal comeback having been raised 4lb, but conditions should suit and he ought to take the beating again.

SELECTIONS: NOTTINGHAM: 1.00 Daysofourlives, 1.35 Cisco Disco, 2.10 CALIFORNIA GEM (NAP), 2.45 Dream By Day, 3.20 So Smart, 3.55 Golden Flame, 4.30 Artistic Choice, 5.05 Parikarma.

CURRAGH: 1.05 Starry Eyed, 1.40 Tea Olive, 2.15 Cnodian, 2.50 River Rain, 3.25 Chatterbox, 4.00 Secret Secret, 4.35 The Cola Brasil, 5.10 Darkened.

CHEPSTOW: 1.25 Une De La Seniere, 2.00 Pikar, 2.35 Deafening Silence, 3.10 Mister Marbles, 3.45 Sonigino, 4.20 Wayfinder, 4.55 Cobra Commander, 5.30 Police Academy.

FAKENHAM: 1.50 Getthepot, 2.25 Donaire, 3.00 Never No Trouble, 3.35 My Silver Lining, 4.10 Call Blue, 4.45 Al Zaraqaan.

KEMPTON: 4.50 Alfred Cove, 5.20 Pending Appeal, 5.55 Hickory, 6.30 Lelabad, 7.00 Greg The Great, 7.30 Base Note, 8.00 Bobby Kennedy, 8.30 Stiletto. DOUBLE: California Gem and Wayfinder.