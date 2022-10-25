Tuesday Tips

Ben Case's Fern Hill can make a winning comeback in the Inscapes Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Chepstow.

The seven-year-old was highly consistent without winning last term, contesting novice handicap chases and placing in all but one, that run being a step up to Grade Two company in the Reynoldstown. Competitive over trips varying from two miles and three furlongs to three miles, the gelding has handled soft ground on many occasions but is not inconvenienced when the word 'good' features in the going description. He starts out over two miles and three furlongs and looks poised to claim an overdue victory under Jack Quinlan.

Nicky Henderson's Buttsbury Lady holds a chance in the Vickers.Bet Handicap Hurdle on the same card, where she will be ridden by Nico de Boinville. The mare already has a run under her belt this season, a fourth-placed effort at Uttoxeter in September after 495 days off, and should come on over a similar trip.

Significant rainfall is likely to leave many tracks highly testing, but Henderson's seven-year-old is tried in ground as deep as heavy and should not find a great deal of hardship if the ground ends up matching that description at Chepstow. At Bangor it is Harry Whittington's Keep Running who appeals in the Nightingale House Hospice Novices' Hurdle.

Though burdened with top-weight, it is perhaps for good reason as the four-year-old was a runaway winner of his sole British start when winning over course and distance in September. That eight-and-a-half-length success makes him an obvious candidate for a repeat victory, with his encounters with heavy ground in France leaving no room for concern over his ability to perform on testing going.

On the same card Tom George's Kakamora can benefit from a break and a wind operation to strike in the Free Placepot Every Saturday At tote.co.uk Novices' Handicap Chase. The gelding was continually placed last term, finishing third in five consecutive races before breaking that run with a fall when challenging at Ludlow in April.

Now down to his lowest ever mark over fences, he returns having had a wind operation and could reap the rewards of those two factors under Jonathan Burke. Kim Bailey's Getaweapon catches the eye in the Arthur Shone Memorial Mares' Handicap Hurdle. The seven-year-old's burden is decreased by the booking of 10lb claimer Kai Lenihan, and though pulled up on her last start at Warwick in March, the mare secured some good second-placed prize-money in heavy conditions earlier in the term.

SELECTIONS: BANGOR: 1.10 Kakamora, 1.45 Master Macolm, 2.20 Hidden Commander, 2.55 KEEP RUNNING (NAP), 3.30 Bright Sunbird, 4.05 Getaweapon, 4.40 Blackhorse Lady, 5.10 Peaky Boy.

CHEPSTOW: 12.55 Chianti Classico, 1.25 Great Heart'Jac, 2.00 Farouk De Cheneau, 2.35 Rose Of Arcadia, 3.10 Applesandpierres, 3.45 Fern Hill, 4.20 Buttsbury Lady 4.50 Hurricane Danny.

CATTERICK: 1.35 Tephi, 2.10 Hot Scoop, 2.45 Suffrajet, 3.20 Paws For Thought, 3.55 Oh So Chic, 4.30 Jill Rose, 5.00 Magical Effect, 5.30 Lucky Beggar.

NEWCASTLE: 4.45 Ruling Dynasty, 5.15 Centre Court, 5.50 Chasing Love, 6.25 Dream Mission, 7.00 Castan, 7.30 Thrave, 8.00 Minhaaj, 8.30 See My Baby Jive. DOUBLE: Keep Running and Fern Hill.