Friday Tips

Paul Nicholls' Flic Ou Voyou can back up a winning seasonal debut with another victory in the Each Way Extra At bet365 Handicap Chase at Wetherby.

The gelding has often fared well at this time of year and seems to be able to prolong a good run of form, with his first run of the season ending in a seven-and-a-half-length triumph in a Chepstow handicap. On that occasion he defeated Galahad Quest and Paint The Dream, two Graded performers, and though the run was on good to firm, he is well-proven on the good to soft ground expected in Yorkshire.

Nicholls also has an interesting entrant in the Grade One winner Gelino Bello, last seen taking the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in the spring. At Wetherby he will run over fences for the first time in the bet365 Novices' Chase, a race that has attracted only two horses to rival him and in which he looks to be the key player. Sheena West's Mr Freedom can continue a winning run to the land the Listed Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle.

The three-year-old has been superb form since starting his career under the jumps code, finishing third on his debut over timber before winning three consecutive outings by fair margins. Last time the 10-length winner of a Fontwell juvenile hurdle, he is poised to make the step up to Listed level under Marc Goldstein. At Uttoxeter, it is Toby Lawes' Zacony Rebel who appeals in the Kalahari King Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old makes his second start over fences, his first having been an easy seven-length victory in a Fontwell handicap where he finished on the bridle. That experience could serve him well in a field filled with first-timers and he carries a bottom weight of only 11st 2lb, with many of his rivals carrying higher marks based on prior hurdle runs. On the Flat at Newmarket, Ralph Beckett's Diamond Vega looks to hold a fair chance in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF 'Bosra Sham' Fillies' Stakes.

Second on debut on Kempton's all-weather track, the Lope De Vega filly then won when tried on turf for the first time in a Haydock fillies' novice. The ground was heavy on that occasion, a factor that may come into play as the Rowley Mile is riding soft.

On the same card it is Jim Boyle's Bad Company who appeals in the Newmarket Beacon Thanks Mark Kirkby Handicap. He is a horse in good form who has won over both course and distance and will not be troubled whatsoever by the ground.

SELECTIONS: DUNDALK: 4.55 Carlotta, 5.30 Florence Thompson, 6.00 Dream Today, 6.30 Carnival Girl, 7.00 Ransom, 7.30 Eastern Racer, 8.00 Rosie Rock, 8.30 Sheishybrid.

NEWMARKET: 1.00 Ehraz, 1.30 Physique, 2.05 Bodorgan, 2.40 Diamond Vega, 3.15 Bad Company, 3.50 Novel Legend, 4.25 Torcello, 5.00 My Mate Ted.

SOUTHWELL: 4.40 Copperplate, 5.15 Cool Lightning, 5.45 Golden Apollo, 6.15 Hamaamm, 6.45 Pure Motion, 7.15 Excel Power, 7.45 Night Bear, 8.15 Victory March.

UTTOXETER: 1.20 Magical Maggie, 1.55 Horizon D'Or, 2.30 Hang Tough, 3.05 Andapa, 3.40 Zacony Rebel, 4.15 Marta Des Mottes, 4.45 Sageburg County.

WETHERBY: 1.10 Ange Endormi, 1.45 Gelino Bello, 2.20 Parisencore, 2.55 MR FREEDOM (NAP), 3.30 Flic Ou Voyou, 4.05 Obsessedwithyou, 4.35 Ukantango. DOUBLE: Mr Freedom and Diamond Vega.