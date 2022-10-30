Tuesday Tips

Dubai Souq can make a successful return to Redcar in the Weatherbys Global Stallions App Handicap.

Saeed bin Suroor's charge registered his first win in over two years in this 10-furlong contest 12 months ago, adding to his first two career successes at Nottingham and Wolverhampton. It is no coincidence his two turf triumphs came on soft ground and connections will doubtless be pleased that conditions are once again expected to be testing for his latest assignment. Dubai Souq has been disappointing in three starts so far this year - finishing last of five at Chelmsford, last of seven at Doncaster and seventh of 10 at Newcastle.

Those below-par efforts have at least seen the handicapper give him some relief, however, and he is expected to bounce back to winning ways on his return from a break. Overrule could be the answer to the second division of the racingtv.com/freetrial EBF Novice Stakes. The 100,000 guineas yearling purchase made his debut at Doncaster recently and there was plenty of encouragement to be taken from his fourth placed finish.

Karl Burke's runner was plenty keen enough on Town Moor, but he should be more amenable at the second attempt and an improved performance is anticipated. Indication Rocket can break his duck in the Thank You Adele Nursery Handicap. The son of Dandy Man failed to land a telling blow in three starts in maiden company, but has fared significantly better since entering the handicap arena.

A fourth placed finish on his handicap debut over this course and distance was followed by a narrow defeat at Newcastle - going down by just half a length to Feyha and pulling clear of the remainder. A 3lb hike for a defeat is never ideal, but Indication Rocket should nevertheless prove hard to beat on his return to turf action. A step up in trip can do the trick for Infinitive in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Fillies' Novice Stakes at Southwell.

A daughter of Ulysses out of the top-class racemare Integral, Sir Michael Stoute's filly was a highly promising second on her Salisbury introduction and was well fancied for her second start at Wolverhampton as a result. Unfortunately Infinitive became short of room, clipped heels and unseated Richard Kingscote at Dunstall Park, so it was pretty much a non-event. She looked to lack a gear on her most recent outing at Yarmouth, where she was beaten a shade over three lengths into fifth place, so this rise to almost a mile and a half should see her in a better light.

All-weather fare also comes from Newcastle, where Freak Out can make it back-to-back course wins in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At Bet UK Handicap. Gemma Tutty's charge has run some of his best races at Gosforth Park and was not winning out of turn when opening his account for the year just shy of three weeks ago. A 5lb rise makes life tougher, but Freak Out was only beaten a length here from his current perch of 80 in the spring and he looks sure to be there or thereabouts at the business end once more. West Cork is a potential star on show over the jumps at Warwick.

Dan Skelton's eight-year-old was a very classy handicap hurdler, winning the Greatwood last November and finishing second int he Scottish Champion Hurdle in the spring. He was last seen in the Swinton Hurdle in May and was still going well when falling three out, which ideally is not ideal for a horse going over the larger obstacles. Dan Skelton has always viewed him as a chase, however, and he would not need to improve much for the switch to be one of the best around on his side of the Irish Sea. The Jewson Stratford-Upon-Avon Stan Mellor Memorial Novices' Chase is far from a penalty kick with Stage Star and Skytastic in opposition but West Cork is taken to come out on top.

SELECTIONS: NEWCASTLE: 4.10 Freak Out, 4.45 James McHenry, 5.15 Champagne Sarah, 5.45 Justathimble, 6.15 Captain Corelli, 6.45 Tea Garden, 7.15 Yaahobby, 7.45 Kath's Toyboy.

REDCAR: 12.20 Flight Plan, 12.50 Overrule, 1.20 Indication Rocket, 1.55 Freddy Robinson, 2.30 Deputy, 3.05 DUBAI SOUQ (NAP), 3.35 Allemande, 4.05 Little Jo.

SOUTHWELL: 1.10 Habanero Star, 1.45 Aztec Empire, 2.20 Kodi Dancer, 2.55 Primo, 3.25 Infinitive, 3.55 Light Of Peace, 4.30 Funky Town Pinkie, 5.00 Wee Fat Mac, 5.30 Tantastic.

WARWICK: 1.00 Forward Flight, 1.30 Everyonesgame, 2.05 West Cork, 2.40 Storm Hill, 3.15 Fairlawn Flyer, 3.45 Thelasthighking, 4.20 Passing Reflection.

DOUBLE: Indication Rocket and Dubai Souq.