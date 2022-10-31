Wednesday Tips

Power Under Me can make the trip from Ireland pay dividends by securing another Listed verdict in the Ben Marshall Stakes at Nottingham.

The four-year-old has scored three times at this level already for Ger Lyons, hitting the target once last term before adding another two triumphs in the current campaign.

His most recent verdict came over a mile at Leopardstown, when he kept on well to repel Emporio on soft ground after being produced with a perfectly-timed late run. That win was his first over eight furlongs, having shown all his best form previously over six, and having also won on good ground as well as with more cut, he looks a pretty versatile performer.

Power Under Me has a Listed penalty to overcome, but given he is in such good heart, he can rise to the challenge. Sky Blue Pink can register her first victory in over a year as she tackles the Watch Racing TV For Free For 31 Days Handicap.

Twice a winner towards the backend of last year, Sky Blue Pink has made a fairly limited impact so far this term, with the first part of the season a bit disappointing before lately looking more like her old self. Beaten half a length when second at Salisbury in September, she was then a length-and-a-half third last time out at Haydock when her chances were not helped by the winner slightly impeding her run.

She is slightly out of the handicap but in extreme conditions that problem should be offset. Claritudo is another who did not enjoy a dream passage on his most recent start, but compensation could await in the racingtv.com/freetrial Handicap. He switches up to two miles on the turf for the first time and while his previous attempt at the distance on the all weather failed to yield any joy, he is worth another try. Queenlet could not make an impact at Newmarket recently, but might still be the solution to Kempton's Try Our New Price Boosts At Unibet Handicap.

Winner of a competitive Musselburgh event on her penultimate run, Queenlet raced prominently at Headquarters before being run out of it to come home sixth. She is interesting on her all-weather bow. Check My Pulse can make it back-to-back wins in the Close Brothers And CMS Cameron Mckenna Handicap Chase at Musselburgh. He registered his first win over fences at the ninth attempt at Carlisle in mid-October, overcoming a jumping blunder and showing an excellent attitude to make up lost momentum and triumph by just over a length. The handicapper has inflicted a 4lb rise but having shown promise on his previous run too, Check My Pulse may now be on an upward curve.

Astra Via was outclassed at Chepstow last time out but might enjoy better fortune in the Join Vickers.Bet Free Bet Club Mares' Handicap Hurdle back at the Welsh venue.

SELECTIONS CHEPSTOW: 12.52 San Agustin, 1.22 Erigmoor, 1.52 Clonakilty, 2.22 Mount Tempest, 2.52 Dibble Decker, 3.22 Astra Via, 3.52 Sami Bear, 4.25 Doyen For Money.

DUNDALK: 2.00 Ten Coins, 2.30 Instrumental, 3.00 Queen Maedbh, 3.30 Carracci, 4.00 Chica Power, 4.30 Company Keeping, 5.05 Universal Focus, 5.40 Dr Patrick.

KEMPTON: 4.20 Dee's Dream, 4.55 Maid In London, 5.30 Regal Fanfare, 6.00 Native Beach, 6.30 Queenlet, 7.00 Aramis Grey, 7.30 Dubai Leader, 8.00 Rooful

MUSSELBURGH: 1.07 Rickety Gate, 1.37 My Brother Jack, 2.07 Sanosuke, 2.37 Check My Pulse, 3.07 Shanbally Rose, 3.37 Court Dreaming, 4.07 Antey.

NOTTINGHAM: 12.46 Waxing Gibbous, 1.16 Star Ahoy, 1.46 Chesspiece, 2.16 Power Under Me, 2.46 Claritudo, 3.16 SKY BLUE PINK (NAP), 3.46 Ellie Piper, 4.16 Killaloan.

DOUBLE: Sky Blue Pink and Power Under Me.