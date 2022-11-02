Thursday Tips

The four-year-old proved a useful tool in the bumper division last term, winning three of her four starts including a Listed contest at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. While the form from that victory perhaps did not work out as well as hoped, Poetic Music was far from disgraced when pitched into Grade One company for the Champion Bumper at the Festival. Although ultimately well beaten by Facile Vega, a 13-length sixth was still a highly creditable effort from a four-year-old filly taking on a group of older, male rivals who just proved too strong on what was very testing ground.

Fergal O'Brien's contender should find conditions more to her liking here and her trainer can certainly have a horse ready to perform at the first time of asking. Mahon Point can make it a double for the O'Brien team in the Plymouth Food Festival Introductory Hurdle. A point-to-point winner before joining his current handler, O'Brien wasted no time in tackling hurdles, having just one bumper run before switching sphere. Mahon Point rose to the challenge admirably, beating subsequent victor Dom Of Mary, with another winner further back in the field, to give the form a solid appearance.

Huelgoat can maintain his perfect record over fences in the Join The BetVictor Loyalty Club Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Newbury. He has put in three excellent rounds of jumping so far, winning at Newton Abbot in September before notching two quick victories last month, at Stratford and Fontwell. The Paul Nicholls inmate triumphed by 13 lengths on that last occasion and while that three-runner heat should not be taken too literally, Huelgoat certainly looks a decent prospect. Didtheyleaveyououtto is one to follow in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle.

He ran on from a fair way back in a competitive Chepstow heat last month, keeping on all the way to finish fourth, beaten three and a quarter lengths by Knappers Hill. The nine-year-old has not actually won over hurdles since 2018, but he has run some decent races in defeat and appears to be on a workable mark. Thermusa can make it back-to-back Sedgefield successes in the Stanley & Lillian Thompson Memorial Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

A £110,000 purchase in May after winning on her points debut, Thermusa made a perfect start for Ruth Jefferson when hacking up by eight and a half lengths over the same two and a half miles she faces here. While saddled with a winner's penalty, Thermusa looks capable of defying that extra burden. It is pretty average Flat action on offer at Chelmsford, but nevertheless Angle Land looks a decent proposition in the Supporting Safer Gambling Week Handicap.

Robert Cowell's runner was beaten just a short head at this track last week, when she only just failed to reel in the front-running Ornate after a sustained battle in the closing stages. The recent application of a visor appears to have had the desired effect and an unchanged mark of 67 makes some appeal.

SELECTIONS: CHELMSFORD: 2.25 Albert Cee, 3.00 Clipsham La Habana, 3.30 Higher Law, 4.00 Yoshimi, 4.30 Shades Of Summer, 5.00 Starjik, 5.30 Steel Duchess, 6.00 Angle Land, 6.30 Barenboim.

NEWBURY: 12.50 Manor Park, 1.20 Boom Boom, 1.55 Huelgoat, 2.30 Carole's Pass, 3.05 Didtheyleaveyououtto, 3.42 Le Cameleon, 4.12 Iolaos Du Mou.

LUDLOW: 1.30 POETIC MUSIC (NAP), 2.05 Record Art, 2.40 Braveheart, 3.14 Mahon Point, 3.49 Trisxter, 4.19 Chives.

SEDGEFIELD: 12.42 Misty Mani, 1.12 The Churchill Lad, 1.47 Baron De Midleton, 2.22 Joie De Vivre, 2.55 Thermusa, 3.35 Half Shot, 4.05 Topkapi Star.

THURLES: 1.05 Prince Zaltar, 1.40 Early Arrival, 2.15 Pachmena, 2.50 Mater Matuta, 3.22 Aprils Joy, 3.55 Dina Leen, 4.25 Demandrivingdouvan. DOUBLE: Poetic Music and Thermusa.