Friday Tips

Third Time Lucki can make a successful start to his campaign in the Betway Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.

Dan Skelton's charge looked destined for the top of the novice ranks after two thoroughly impressive displays on his first couple of starts over fences at Cheltenham last autumn. He disappointed in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown in December, but bounced back to dominate his rivals in the Lightning at Doncaster before finding subsequent Arkle hero Edwardstone too strong in the Kingmaker at Warwick.

After missing the Cheltenham Festival, Third Time Lucki rounded off his campaign with a third-placed finish in a Grade One at Aintree, which appeared to expose his limitations at the highest level. However, the seven-year-old proved last term he goes well fresh and likes a sound surface - and in receipt of lumps of weight from 2020 Haldon Gold Cup hero Greaneteen, Third Time Lucki is fancied to come out on top. Top-class hurdler Thyme Hill makes his fencing debut on the undercard in the Betway "Future Stars" Silver Bowl Novices' Chase.

The Philip Hobbs-trained gelding has not managed to get his head in front since claiming Grade One honours at Aintree in the spring of 2021, but ran some fine races in defeat last term, not least when runner-up to Flooring Porter in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham. Faced with two vastly inferior rivals, it will be disappointing if Thyme Hill is unable to make a winning start over the larger obstacles. It is difficult to look beyond Lallygag in the Extra Places Every Day At Betway Novices' Hurdle.

The Hereford bumper winner was admittedly found a gilt-edged opportunity to make a successful switch to hurdling here last month, but was thoroughly impressive. He should be capable of defying a mandatory penalty before having his sights raised. The remarkable Skyace crosses the Irish Sea for the opening EBF Mares' Novices' Chase at Fontwell. Like trainer Shark Hanlon's recent American Grand National hero Hewick, Skyace was bought out of the bargain basement at £600, but has proved an absolute steal. A couple of seasons ago the seven-year-old won at Listed, Grade Three and Grade One level and while she endured an interrupted campaign last time around, she still finished a decent third behind the talented Martello Sky in a Listed heat at Sandown.

She has since been resold for £80,000, but remains with Hanlon ahead of a novice chasing campaign. The similarly-rated Kissesforkatie has the benefit of race fitness and a run over fences under her belt, but Skyace is unlikely to be making the journey half-baked and can make the trip worthwhile. Lucinda Russell's De Legislator should be supported in the Falcons Catering And Events Team Novices' Hurdle at Hexham. The Shirocco gelding was not a cheap purchase 170,000 euros, but connections will be heartened the form of his point-to-point form has worked out well, with the runner-up Snake Roll making a sparkling debut for the Russell team at Kelso last month.

Point-to-point form cannot always be taken at face value, of course, but De Legislator appears to have been found a good slot for his British bow. All-weather fare comes from Newcastle, where Enigmatic rates the best bet in the Spreadex Sports Bet £10 Get £100 Handicap. It has been a while between drinks for Joseph Parr's eight-year-old, but he has been placed five times without winning in 2022 thus far. He was beaten just over a length into third place on his most recent visit to Gosforth Park and is capable of going a couple of places better off the same mark if things fall his way.

SELECTIONS: DOWN ROYAL: 12.20 American Mike, 12.55 Tyre Kicker, 1.30 Nikini, 2.05 Pied Piper, 2.40 Gevrey, 3.15 Mighty Potter, 3.50 Better Days Ahead.

DUNDALK: 5.00 Greek Flower, 5.30 Ghumama, 6.00 Beginnings, 6.30 Mere Accountant, 7.00 Bertinelli, 7.30 Mehnah, 8.00 Pierre Lapin, 8.30 Tynamite.

EXETER: 12.40 Outlaw Peter, 1.15 Lallygag, 1.50 Martha Brae, 2.25 Thyme Hill, 3.00 Killer Kane, 3.35 THIRD TIME LUCKI (NAP), 4.08 Gerard Mentor.

FONTWELL: 12.30 Skyace, 1.05 Gold In Doha, 1.40 Whatsupwithyou, 2.15 Parliament Hill, 2.50 Presenting Yeats, 3.25 Waikiki Waves, 4.00 Beat The Heat.

HEXHAM: 12.48 Gipsy Lee Rose, 1.23 Noplacetobe, 1.58 De Legislator, 2.35 Paddy The Horse, 3.10 Poetria, 3.45 Fenland Tiger.

NEWCASTLE: 2.30 Pocket The Packet, 3.05 Mr Coco Bean, 3.40 Enigmatic, 4.15 Idoapologise, 4.45 Abruzzo Mia, 5.15 Hail Sezer, 5.45 Beattie Is Back, 6.15 Golden Rainbow. DOUBLE: Third Time Lucki and Lallygag.