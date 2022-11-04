Saturday Tips

Tritonic could be the one to be on in what promises to be an attritional renewal of the BetGoodwin November Handicap at Doncaster.

Following a season of largely fast conditions, heavy ground is set to prevail for the final day, meaning this mile-and-a-half contest will not be for the faint hearted. The claims of ante-post favourite Israr are clear following his course and distance romp of a fortnight ago, but it is a fairly quick turnaround for a three-year-old and preference is for a more battle-hardened campaigner.

The Alan King-trained Tritonic has proved himself a high-class operator under both codes, with three Flat wins supplemented by a trio of victories over hurdles. Following a five-month break, the five-year-old made a successful return to action when getting the better of the mercurial Goshen on the level at Goodwood four weeks ago.

A 5lb rise for that victory is negated by the claim of talented apprentice Callum Hutchinson and Tritonic looks sure to be involved at the business end once more.

Chipstead has a score to settle at Doncaster and may well do so in the Download The BetGoodwin App Wentworth Stakes. Another horse who likes cut in the ground, the four-year-old passed the post in front in the Portland Handicap here in September, but was demoted after connections of the runner-up Call Me Ginger appealed.

Chipstead did gain some compensation when winning the Catterick Dash last month and now tests the water in Listed company. He has a bit to find on ratings, but Roger Teal's inmate is an improving sprinter and should go well in his favoured conditions.

It will be fascinating to see how Al Dancer fares when he tackles the Grand National fences at Aintree for the first time in the Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Grand Sefton Handicap Chase. The nine-year-old is 10lb lower in the weights than when third as favourite for the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham a couple of seasons ago, having failed to get his head in front since leaving Nigel Twiston-Davies to join Sam Thomas.

However, he was placed at Chepstow and Newbury earlier in the year and the fact the Thomas yard enjoyed a couple of notable winners last weekend gives confidence that Al Dancer will be fit enough to do himself justice on his reappearance.

Sceau Royal can claim a third successive win in the Unibet Elite Hurdle at Wincanton, to make it a memorable afternoon for the aforementioned King's Barbury Castle operation. A remarkably consistent performer over both hurdles and fences, the 10-year-old proved the fire still burns bright when scoring at Kempton three weeks ago and that ought to leave him cherry-ripe ahead of his bid for a hat-trick in this Grade Two feature.

Paul Nicholls has his string in excellent early-season form and will be hopeful McFabulous can make a successful switch to fences in the Boodles 'Rising Stars' Novices' Chase. The Milan gelding won three Grade Twos over hurdles and has always promised to make up into an even better horse over the larger obstacles.

Kelso punters should put their faith in Kamsinas in the concluding Racing TV Free For 31 Days Open NH Flat Race. A £65,000 purchase after winning an Irish point-to-point, it is clearly of significance that he is a lone raider at the Borders track for Fergal O'Brien. The hint should be taken.

There is Grade One action taking place at Down Royal, with a field of five declared for the Ladbrokes Champion Chase. Kemboy may not be the force he once was, but the 10-year-old is race-fit after

two runs over an inadequate two and a half miles this autumn and should give a bold sight from the front.

SELECTIONS:

AINTREE: 12.26 Grey Dawning, 1.01 Milan Bridge, 1.36 Monbeg Genius, 2.11 Al Dancer, 2.45 Langer Dan, 3.18 Miss Amelia, 3.50 Bois Guillbert.

CHELMSFORD: 3.30 Dreaming Princess, 4.00 Kingsley Pride, 4.30 Miss Sarajevo, 5.00 Jilly Cooper, 5.30 Olivia Mary, 6.00 Harb, 6.30 Calcutta Dream.

DONCASTER: 11.50 Georgiava, 12.20 Ferrous, 12.50 Chipstead, 1.30 Sweet Believer, 2.05 Talha, 2.39 Yanifer, 3.13 Tritonic, 3.45 Broken Spear.

DOWN ROYAL: 12.53 Cougar, 1.23 Foxfire Glow, 1.58 Pinkerton, 2.32 Kemboy, 3.07 Fury Road, 3.40 Final Orders, 4.10 King Of Kingsfield.

KELSO: 12.33 Gaillimh A Stor, 1.08 Wheelbahri, 1.43 Dalyotin, 2.18 Stoney Rover, 2.53 Devour, 3.24 Gentleman De Mai, 3.55 Kamsinas.

WINCANTON: 12.40 Rose Of Arcadia, 1.15 McFabulous, 1.50 Lord Accord, 2.25 Trolley Boy, 3.00 SCEAU ROYAL (NAP), 3.35 Butterwick Brook, 4.05 Borderline.

DOUBLE: Sceau Royal and Kamsinas.