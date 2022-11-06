Monday Tips

Ann Hamilton's Tommy's Oscar can post a second victory over fences in an intriguing running of the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Graduation Chase at Carlisle.

The gelding enjoyed a superb hurdles campaign last year, winning a series of good handicaps before landing the Grade Two Haydock Champion Hurdle trial by five lengths in January. He then headed to the Cheltenham Festival to line up in the Champion Hurdle where he was ninth of 10 against the very best in the division. A switch to fencing was afoot over the summer and the results of his schooling were seen when he made his chasing debut over the Carlisle course and distance in October.

In a match race with Donald McCain's Geromino and giving over a stone in weight to his rival, Tommy's Oscar prevailed in a photo finish and jumped competently despite being described by connections as "only three-quarters fit". He is set a stiffer task at Carlisle this time around but if he can transfer his hurdling class to the steeplechase field he should be poised to win again. In the Start Your RacingTV Free Trial Now Novices' Handicap Hurdle Iroko faces his easiest task in this country to date.

He joined Oliver Greenall from Emmanuel Clayeux in France and was set two very tough tasks last season. Firstly he showed up well for a long way in what was then the Grade One Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow when fourth of 11 to Porticello. Given a bit of time off, he then ran again in the Grade Two Adonis at Kempton and was fourth of 11 to Knight Salute. That is strong form considering he is running in this off a mark of 120, and the step up in trip looks sure to suit.

At Kempton the Ben Pauling-trained Twig looks a key player in the Kempton Watch RacingTV Novices' Hurdle. The seven-year-old was trained by Pauling as a youngster but then took a sideways step to the point-to-point field, enjoying a successful career in that sphere before reuniting with the trainer this autumn. After two good runs over fences he made a hurdling debut at Cheltenham last month, finishing second behind Shearer in a novice contest that may have ended differently had he not made a mistake at the last.

Jumping errors are unlikely to be a frequent occurrence in a seasoned pointer, however, making him a prime candidate for a first hurdling victory. On the same card it is Alan King's Jay Bee Why who stands out in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle. The seven-year-old ran three times over the summer without winning, with his mark falling to a career-low of 130 over hurdles as a result. But given he has both chase and hurdles form on winter ground, he may appreciate a return to softer conditions while remaining over smaller obstacles.

It is Charlie Longsdon's Alien Storm who appeals in the racingtv.com Novices' Hurdle, a four-year-old son of Getaway who has looked smart in two starts this season. Second in a Plumpton bumper in September, he returned to the same track to make a pleasing but green hurdles debut when winning by four and a half lengths over two miles. That experience should have brought him forward and he looks like a horse at the start of an upward trajectory. On the Flat at Wolverhampton Roger Varian's Irregular Warfare can take the first division AWC Maiden Stakes.

By Saxon Warrior and out of three-time Listed winner Artistic Jewel, the colt made his debut at Yarmouth in September and was beaten two lengths by Knight. That horse then went on to land the Group Three Horris Hill at Newbury, boosting the outlook for Irregular Warfare ahead of his second start.

SELECTIONS: CARLISLE: 1.10 Commander Of Ten, 1.45 Hasty Brook, 2.20 Millarville, 2.50 Tommy's Oscar, 3.20 Iroko, 3.50 Without Conviction,

KEMPTON: 12.50 Alien Storm, 1.25 Dreaming Blue, 2.00 TWIG (NAP), 2.35 Another Crick, 3.05 Jay Bee Why, 3.35 Whatsdastory, 4.05 Get Back Get Back

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.30 All About Alice, 5.00 Erosion Risk, 5.30 Hadley Park, 6.00 Irregular Warfare, 6.30 Red Hat Eagle, 7.00 Unsung Hero, 7.30 Rose Light, 8.00 Dinoo, 8.30 Yagan.

DOUBLE: Twig and Irregular Warfare.