Tuesday Tips

Onemorefortheroad can make a winning return to two miles in the Weatherbys And Birdie Calendars Michaelmas Handicap Hurdle at Huntingdon.

Neil King's seven-year-old was highly consistent last season, winning his first three races before finishing second behind Tritonic in the Grade Three Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot.

Further places in the Imperial Cup and the Scottish Champion Hurdle followed, and he made a pleasing enough seasonal debut in a competitive Aintree hurdle over two and a half miles last month. He now steps back down to two miles and should be right in the mix returned to the trip he seems to relish.

Cobbs Corner was a good winner at Fakenham last month and can go in again when he contests the Cheffins Handicap Hurdle. Nick Gifford's six-year-old was winning for the first time at the 10th attempt and now he has the first one under his belt there is a chance he could go in again.

He has been put up 4lb for that win but he was not hard pressed to do so, and there is a good chance the handicapper may have let him off lightly.

At Hereford it is Neil Mulholland's Miss Jeanne Moon who has notable claims on the Jacksons Property Mares' Handicap Chase. The eight-year-old is highly capable against her own sex, winning a similar mares' contest at Worcester when last seen over two miles and seven furlongs.

Stepped up to three miles and a furlong this time, she is already proven at the trip and on softer ground. In form and in action since August whereas some of her rivals are making their seasonal debuts, she looks poised to follow up her latest success.

At the same track there is an interesting contender in the Thank You Nathan Williams Fillies' Juvenile Maiden Hurdle as Paul Nicholls debuts French recruit Dixon Cove. Trained to three hurdle placings at Auteuil for her previous handler, the three-year-old is now in the capable hands of the British champion jumps trainer.

Her last French run was a third-placed effort in the Grade Three Prix Sagan on very soft ground and over a two-mile-one-furlong trip. Prior to that she was the runner-up and third again in her other two hurdle starts, jumping well and showing ability and consistency that will serve her well when she makes her British debut.

A chance is taken on top-weight Top Ville Ben in the Sharon Knapp Memorial Cup Handicap Hurdle at Lingfield. Although better known as a high-class staying chaser, Phil Kirby's stable stalwart did win over this course and distance in January. He has not been seen in competitive action since pulling up in the Grand National in April, but should go well if fit enough after a break.

John Quinn's stable star Highfield Princess ran yet another meritorious race at the Breeders' Cup when fourth but the Malton handler can be cheered up by Tellus in division one of the EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Chelmsford.

The filly by Aclaim has been second in all her three runs to date but there has been no suggestion her resolution can be questioned, she has just bumped into three better horses on the day. Her rating of 77 is usually good enough to win a race of this nature.

In Ireland it is Eric Bloodaxe who can triumph in the 2023 Fairyhouse Membership Hurdle as he makes his first start for Gordon Elliott. Previously trained by Joseph O'Brien, the gelding was a Grade Two winner last season when taking the Lyons Of Limerick Jaguar Land Rover Novice Hurdle in late December.

He subsequently looked a little out of his depth in Grade One events at the big spring festivals, but he still remains a horse of potential and track, ground and trip boxes are all comfortably ticked.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 4.30 Tellus, 5.00 Ottoman Prince, 5.30 Girl Magic, 6.00 Candy Rain, 6.30 Furnicoe, 7.00 Iesha, 7.30 Fantastic Fox, 8.00 Midrarr, 8.30 Miss Nay Never.

FAIRYHOUSE: 12.20 Gateau De Miel, 12.50 Camilla's Choice, 1.22 Charlie Luciano, 1.52 Caldwell Diamond, 2.22 Eric Bloodaxe, 2.52 Gaelic Des Chastys, 3.22 Emancipator, 3.52 Royal Rhythm.

HEREFORD: 1.15 Duke Of Moravia, 1.45 Judex Lefou, 2.15 DIXON COVE (NAP), 2.45 Kiss My Face, 3.15 Sheldon, 3.45 Miss Jeanne Moon, 4.15 Blueberg.

HUNTINGDON: 1.07 Colony Queen, 1.37 William Cody, 2.07 Onemorefortheroad, 2.37 Mr Mafia, 3.07 Cobbs Corner, 3.37 Tique.

LINGFIELD: 1.00 A Tickatickatiming, 1.30 Kadex, 2.00 Gallic Geordie, 2.30 Twin Power, 3.00 Ozzie Man, 3.30 Top Ville Ben, 4.00 Baddesley.

DOUBLE: Dixon Cove and Onemorefortheroad.