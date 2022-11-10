Friday Tips

Nigel Twiston-Davies loves nothing more than a winner at Cheltenham and will have high hopes of striking gold once more at his local track with Weveallbeencaught in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

This Grade Two contest, an early trial for the race of the same name at the Festival in March, has a distinguished roll of honour, with subsequent Gold Cup hero Coneygree (2012) and Thyme Hill (2019) among the recent winners.

Having seen Weveallbeencaught make a big impression in an Irish point-to-point last December, Twiston-Davies went to £210,000 to secure his services in January and he made his eagerly awaited debut under rules in a Newbury bumper in early March.

Despite that not being his game, with the Getaway gelding every inch a staying chaser in the making, he had enough natural ability to register a hard-fought win. The form looks more than solid, with the runner-up Collectors Item and the third placed Hardy Fella both win comfortably over hurdles already this season.

Weveallbeencaught has been set a stiff enough assignment for his hurdling bow, and Collectors Item is in opposition once more, but Twiston-Davies is sure to have his star youngster ready enough to do himself justice at a meeting he likes to target and he can confirm his superiority.

It could prove to be a profitable afternoon for the Naunton handler, with his stable stalwart Ballyandy also expected to take some beating in the Glenfarclas Veterans' Handicap Chase. Although not the force he once was at the age of 11, the Kayf Tara gelding won twice over hurdles earlier in the year and is currently rated 7lb lower over fences than he is over the smaller obstacles.

He finished a close-up third on his seasonal reappearance at Perth in September and that should leave him spot-on for his return to Prestbury Park.

The nap vote goes to Gordon Elliott's Irish raider Enki Flacke in the curtain-raising Markel Insurance Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle. The five-year-old was well placed to win three novice hurdles at Perth between May and July and now enters the handicap arena from a perch of 122.

He blew away any cobwebs with a comeback run in a charity race at Leopardstown last month and the jockey booking of Sam Ewing is a major boost to his chances this weekend.

The Glancing Queen may be capable of defying top-weight on her seasonal return in the Mucking Brilliant Paddy Power Handicap Chase. Alan King's admirable mare has won twice already at Cheltenham and found only top-class prospect L'Homme Presse too string in the Dipper Novices' Chase here on New Year's Day.

She is 5lb higher than when bolting up here in April, but should nevertheless make her presence felt.

The Amy Murphy-trained Symbolic Spirit catches the eye in the Alan & Judy Speechley Memorial Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Southwell. Although the five-year-old failed to land a blow in two bumper outings, there has been promise in each of her three races over hurdles to date.

She looked a possible winner when falling at the final flight on her second attempt at Stratford in June and travelled well for a long way on her return from a break at Stratford last month before weakening into third place. An opening mark of 99 allows her to slot in at the top of this 0-100 handicap and she may have been let in lightly by the assessor.

Following placed efforts at Ayr and Leicester, Power Of Gold can make it third time lucky for Hugo Palmer in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans EBF Maiden Stakes at Newcastle.

Evening all-weather fare in Britain comes from Wolverhampton, where a hat-trick could be in the offing for Archie Watson's Brave Emperor in the Talksport Powered By Fans Nursery Handicap.

SELECTIONS:

CHELTENHAM: 1.10 ENKI FLACKE (NAP), 1.45 The Glancing Queen, 2.20 Hereditary Rule, 2.55 Ballyandy, 3.30 Weveallbeencaught, 4.00 Rathmacknee.

DUNDALK: 4.45 Las Cuatro, 5.15 Hodd's Girl, 5.45 Trident Star, 6.15 Pretty Smart, 6.45 Lunar Power, 7.15 Chutzpal, 7.45 Rockview Roman, 8.15 Nel.

NEWCASTLE: 1.35 Percy Willis, 2.10 Compliant, 2.45 Power Of Gold, 3.20 Real Terms, 3.50 Khabib, 4.25 Flight Plan, 5.00 Divine Libra, 5.35 Slippin Jimmy.

SOUTHWELL: 12.15 Roque It, 12.45 Myburg, 1.20 Mordred, 1.55 I Have A Voice, 2.30 Donaire, 3.05 Symbolic Spirit, 3.40 Shinobi.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.55 Big Impact, 5.30 Coast, 6.00 Q Twenty Boy, 6.30 Brave Emperor, 7.00 Revoquable, 7.30 Double Time, 8.00 Unbridled Power, 8.30 Making Music.

DOUBLE: Enki Flacke and Ballyandy.