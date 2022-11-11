Saturday Tips

Stolen Silver can provide Sam Thomas with a third big-race victory in as many weeks in the prestigious Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

The leading jockey turned trainer was quoted as saying he felt his horses may need their first runs of the season late last month, but there has been little evidence of a lack of sharpness on track. A fortnight ago Our Power and Before Midnight finished first and third in the London Gold Cup at Ascot, while Good Risk All Impressed over hurdles at Carlisle the following day. Having since been involved in a helicopter accident, Thomas has been recovering at home, but will doubtless have been heartened to see Al Dancer claim a thrilling victory over the Grand National fences in last weekend's Grand Sefton at Aintree.

Stolen Silver remains relatively unexposed over fences following just nine attempts and particularly over the Paddy Power Gold Cup trip of two and a half miles. He has also proven he handles the undulations of Cheltenham, with six course starts yielding one runaway victory on his most recent appearance in April's Silver Trophy, two runner-up finishes and a fourth placed finish at the Cheltenham Festival in March. The seven-year-old has to contend with a 7lb hike in the weights on his reappearance, but with the yard in such good form and track and ground to suit, he is expected to be in the thick of the action.

Scriptwriter is taken to provide trainer Milton Harris with back-to-back victories in the opening JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle. The Wiltshire handler saddled the tough-as-teak Knight Salute to claim this Grade Two prize 12 months ago and in Scriptwriter he appears to have found another potential gem. Having earned a three-figure rating after four Flat starts for Aidan O'Brien, the son of Churchill changed hands for 62,000 guineas and made a successful hurdling debut at Sedgefield four weeks ago. He clearly has more on his plate in the Cotswolds, but he certainly merits his place. Cheltenham Festival winner Banbridge gets the vote in the other Grade Two on the card, the From The Horses Mouth Podcast Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial.

Joseph O'Brien's Irish challenge charged up the hill to land the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle in the spring and was thoroughly impressive on his chasing debut at Gowran Park at the start of October. He has a bit to find on ratings with both Monmiral and Tommy's Oscar, but the former has been off the track since April and makes his fencing bow while the latter blew out in the Champion Hurdle on his only previous visit to Cheltenham which has to be a worry. All in all, Banbridge has the least to prove and looks the most sensible option. Wetherby punters are advised to side Iroko in the Slingsby Gin Peak Cap & Pearls Handicap Hurdle. The French recruit is in the care of the up-and-coming training team Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, and was set stiff tasks on his first two starts in Britain last season.

The JP McManus-owned four-year-old ran well enough in finishing fourth in both the the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow and the Adonis at Kempton to suggest a mark of 121 for his handicap debut is workable - and any market support could prove ominous for his rivals. Jumping action also comes from Uttoxeter, where Aintree bumper winner Lookaway ought to make a winning start to his jumping career in the opening Carlsberg Marston's Maiden Hurdle. There is some quality all-weather action to look forward to at Lingfield, meanwhile, with Listed honours up for grabs in both the Bet UK Golden Rose Stakes and the Bet UK Churchill Stakes. The latter contest is particularly interesting, not least because it stages the return of one-time Derby favourite Bolshoi Ballet.

The Galileo colt disappointed as a warm order at Epsom last year, but did go on to win a Grade One in America and was not beaten all that far in the Breeders' Cup Turf. He has been off the track since contesting the Hong Kong Cup at Sha Tin last December, but with blinkers fitted for the first time, Aidan O'Brien will be hoping for a big run from Bolshoi Ballet to potentially earn himself another foreign jaunt later in the year.

SELECTIONS: CHELTENHAM: 12.35 Scriptwriter, 1.10 Brave Way, 1.45 BANBRIDGE (NAP), 2.20 Stolen Silver, 2.55 Sidi Ismael, 3.30 Elle Perfecta, 4.05 Williamstowndancer.

LINGFIELD: 11.45 Cloch Nua, 12.15 Always Fearless, 12.50 Logistical, 1.25 Idee Fixee, 2.00 Montatham, 2.35 Mums Tipple, 3.10 Bolshoi Ballet, 3.45 Manyana.

NAAS: 11.50 Ashroe Diamond, 12.20 Santonito, 12.55 Fil Dor, 1.30 Meet And Greet, 2.05 Gentleman De Mee, 2.40 Three Stripe Life, 3.15 Clonbury Bridge, 3.50 Coole Cherry

UTTOXETER: 12.27 Lookaway, 1.02 Parc D'Amour, 1.37 Cawthorne, 2.12 Premier D'troice, 2.47 Good Look Charm, 3.22 Couldbeaweapon, 3.55 Mr Bramley.

WETHERBY: 12.08 Concetto, 12.43 Nero Rock, 1.18 Iroko, 1.53 Xcitations, 2.28 Kracka Nut, 3.03 Homme Public, 3.38 Sigurd.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.00 Letter Of The Law, 5.30 Jean Danjou, 6.00 Sunstone, 6.30 Daafy, 7.00 Hello Zabeel, 7.30 Ertebat, 8.00 Tough Enough, 8.30 Kim Wexler. DOUBLE: Banbridge and Stolen Silver.