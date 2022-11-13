Monday Tips

Philip Hobbs' Camprond can hit the ground running in the RGB Building Supplies Adier Rayner Novices' Chase at Exeter.

The six-year-old, who is owned by JP McManus, has five hurdle victories to his name including the Grade Two Persian War and the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham's October meeting. Also fourth in two big handicaps at the same track when contesting the Greatwood Hurdle and the Coral Cup, the gelding capped last season with a three-length win in a Punchestown handicap and now graduates to steeplechasing. Bred in France, his Listed-winning dam ran on the Flat but Berjou, his half-brother, is three times a Listed victor over fences at Cagnes-Sur-Mer.

He will jump a fence here for the first time in front of a racecourse crowd and with the McManus-owned Jonbon heading elsewhere he holds obvious claims making his chasing debut. At Plumpton it is Neil Mulholland's Brief Times who appeals in the At The Races App Market Movers Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. The six-year-old has run twice already this season, taking the runner-up spot both times when beaten by the well-regarded Geromino at Warwick and Olly Murphy's 142-rated Thunder Rock at Uttoxeter.

Those were two promising performances and although his consistency means the handicapper refuses to relent his experience will stand him in good stead as he steps up in trip, on ground that should not trouble him in the slightest. At Leicester in the Happy Birthday Mary Toone Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle several factors point to Jennie Candlish's Lechro. The three-year-old was previously campaigned on the Flat by Fozzy Stack and has run twice since changing hands, once on the Flat when second in a three-mile Hamilton handicap and once over hurdles.

The latter run was a Fakenham juvenile where she beat two Leicester rivals, Toute Chic and Miss Fedora, finishing second when defeated by just half a length behind Richard Bandey's La Breille. With that run under her belt she looks ready and able to claim a first hurdles victory and should have few trip or going concerns. On the Flat at Wolverhampton's evening meeting it is Kevin Philippart De Foy's Street Kid who looks to hold a leading chance in the Spreadex Sports Injury Time Loser Insurance Handicap.

The gelding is prolific on the all-weather and has only been unplaced once in five runs on synthetic surfaces, including two course and distance wins at Dunstall Park. He was seen twice last year, both times at Lingfield, and on each occasion he was denied victory by incredibly tight margins when going down by a head and then a neck. Risen to a mark of 92 nonetheless, the four-year-old is not especially over-burdened in this field and looks poised to get his head in front again at a track he clearly enjoys.

SELECTIONS: EXETER: 1.00 San Agustin, 1.30 Camprond, 2.00 Far Sight, 2.30 Johnny B, 3.00 Mr Glass, 3.30 Lady Gwen, 4.05 Broomfields Cave.

LEICESTER: 1.20 Tara Line, 1.50 Tiny Tantrum, 2.20 Cabayo Lady, 2.50 Lechro, 3.20 Lusaka, 3.50 Just The Man.

PLUMPTON: 12.40 Brief Times, 1.10 Heaven Smart, 1.40 City Derby, 2.10 Darebin, 2.40 Baddesley, 3.10 Blade Runner, 3.40 The Tin Miner.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.00 Harry's Hero, 5.30 Regatta Queen, 6.00 STREET KID (NAP), 6.30 Coast, 7.00 Basholo, 7.30 Tephi, 8.00 Sol Cayo, 8.30 Longclaw. DOUBLE: Street Kid and Camprond.