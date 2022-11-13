Tuesday Tips

Authorised Speed can get punters off to a fast start when he lines up in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Maiden Hurdle at Lingfield.

Gary Moore's five-year-old returned some smart form figures in bumpers last season, with an impressive 10-length success at Newbury sandwiched by two good efforts in Listed events among well-regarded animals. He finished his campaign by finishing fifth in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, faring best of the home contingent, and it would be no surprise if he develops into an above-average hurdler. He was staying on strongly at Prestbury Park and the move up to almost two and a half miles could pay dividend at a track the Moore team are no strangers to success.

Mullenbeg is the star attraction in the Racing TV Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Fakenham. Milton Harris' five-year-old was a Listed bumper winner last term and although taking three attempts to get off the mark over timber, the penny dropped in style at Plumpton last time. She was a cosy 10-length scorer on that occasion and could prove much better than her current rating. Olly Murphy's Damarta is the pick in the concluding British Racing School Course 366 "Newcomers" National Hunt Flat Race. Murphy won the race with the useful Washington in 2020 and this 90,000 euros buy could follow in his footsteps. There could also be a useful prospect unleashed in Hereford's bumper when Seaside Legend makes his first start for Paul Nicholls in the Central Roofing Open National Hunt Flat Race.

The champion trainer went to 72,000 euros to secure the son of Adlerflug and the Ditcheat team could not be in any better form at present. Earlier on the card Light Em Up Nigel could finally break his duck in the Central Roofing Maiden Hurdle. Nicky Martin's charge has been hammering on the door of late and was a beaten favourite when second at Sedgefield last month. A repeat of that showing would make him tough to beat. Fountains Chief is unbeaten over hurdles and can take his tally to four in the Central Roofing Novices' Handicap Hurdle, while Princess Midnight can add to her recent course-and-distance success in the Central Roofing Hereford Handicap Chase.

On the all-weather at Newcastle, Omniqueen could have been found the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways in the Talksport Download The App EBF Novice Stakes. All three of her starts so far have been at Ascot and she has been tried at Group level in both outings since an eyecatching win on debut. It is 115 days since her last start so she will be fresh and well ahead of her trip to the north east. Lady Marie was too keen when fading into third over seven furlongs on debut here in September but looks to have solid claims if able to conserve her energy better, dropping back to six furlongs for the Talksport Download The App EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

Also in the north east, take a look at Absolute Queen in the It's Time To Turn To Talksport Nursery Handicap. George Boughey's filly has been hitting the frame in maidens and is rated to go close on handicap debut.

SELECTIONS: FAIRYHOUSE: 12.37 Law Ella, 1.07 Freedom To Dream, 1.37 Broomfield Hall, 2.07 Meehall, 2.37 Faith Loving, 3.07 Gondor, 3.37 Zaidi.

FAKENHAM: 12.20 Release The Kraken, 12.52 Ygritte, 1.22 Sabbathical, 1.52 Camulus, 2.22 Mullenbeg, 2.52 Conceroe, 3.22 Damarta.

HEREFORD: 12.45 Light Em Up Nigel, 1.15 Fountains Chief, 1.45 Amenon, 2.15 Ennistown, 2.45 Blue Beach, 3.15 Princess Midnight, 3.50 Seaside Legend.

LINGFIELD: 12.30 AUTHORISED SPEED (NAP), 1.00 White Hart Lady, 1.30 El Muchacho, 2.00 Branson Missouri, 2.30 Blended Stealth, 3.00 Certainly Red, 3.30 Bobalot.

NEWCASTLE: 3.42 Jack Darcy, 4.12 Lady Marie, 4.45 Calluna, 5.15 Absolute Queen, 5.45 Omniqueen, 6.15 Pockley, 6.45 Mr Trevor, 7.15 Prince Hector, 7.45 Macho Pride. DOUBLE: Authorised Speed and Mullenbeg.