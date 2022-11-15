Wednesday Tips

Jonbon is taken to come out on top in a fascinating early-season clash between three potentially smart novice chasers at Warwick.

Nicky Henderson's Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner-up faces Paul Nicholls' Monmiral, a gallant second to Epatante in the Aintree Hurdle, and Dan Skelton's West Cork, winner of the Greatwood Hurdle last season, in the Highflyer Bloodstock Novices' Chase. But if any of the three are potential Arkle winners then surely it is Jonbon.

Bought to be a chaser, much has been written about his £570,000 price tag but that is no fault of his. A large portion of it is down to the fact he is Douvan's brother, but he did also win a point-to-point in effortless fashion.

His season over hurdles would have been exemplary - apart from the fact his stablemate Constitution Hill looks a bit of a freak. But in any case, if you take him out of the Supreme, then Jonbon would have won by 24 lengths himself.

He gained his own Grade One at Aintree, beating Willie Mullins' El Fabiolo narrowly, but the suspicion was Jonbon had done enough by that time of the campaign and hopefully he can reach the top over fences.

Neil King has been waiting patiently to take the wraps off his new stable star Lookaway and finally gets the chance in the Derek Bridge Memorial Novices' Hurdle. An Irish point winner, he won on his debut for King at Newbury and then went to the Grade Two bumper at the Grand National meeting.

Up against the might of Mullins, Nicholls and Henderson, Lookaway looked potentially top class in winning by two lengths. The form has had a few knocks, it is fair to say, but Lookaway could do no more than win as impressively as he did.

Ramses De Teillee has had a wind operation late in life but it could have the desired effect ahead of the Racing UK Veterans' Handicap Chase. David Pipe's grey has some solid form to look back on, notably when second in the Welsh National to Elegant Escape back in 2018 which makes it hard to fathom that he is still only 10.

He has not won much for a horse of his ability, but he may find life easier now he is with the veterans.

Nicky Richards has always thought the world of Crystal Glory and he can begin to repay that faith now over fences in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Novices' Chase at Hexham. Winner of two point-to-points and his first two novice hurdles, he ended the season chasing home Hillcrest at Haydock and finishing fourth to Gelino Bello in Grade One company.

The potential is there for him to be a good deal better over fences and he could be one of the north's smarter prospects.

Fresh from Paddy Power Gold Cup success Jamie Snowden should be celebrating again with You Wear It Well in the British Stallion Studs EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle. A very comfortable winner on her hurdling debut at Worcester, she takes on the boys this time.

At Kempton the William Haggas-trained Brewing looks well up to defying a penalty in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Novice Stakes. The son of Showcasing was unraced at two and did not make his debut this year until October at Newcastle but he showed there why Haggas had kept hold of him.

He justified odd-on favouritism by over three lengths, which could have been doubled, and it would be no surprise to see him tip up on Finals Day.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 2.00 Franno, 2.30 Monophonic, 3.00 Tack, 3.30 Sweeping Statement, 4.00 Lucky Queen, 4.30 Irish Act, 5.00 Holding Aces, 5.30 Samrogue.

HEXHAM: 12.23 On We Go, 12.53 Crystal Glory, 1.23 You Wear It Well, 1.53 Top Cloud, 2.23 Dee Star, 2.53 Graystown, 3.23 Half Shot.

KEMPTON: 4.20 Sajwaan, 4.50 BREWING (NAP), 5.20 Whispering Dream, 5.55 Feud, 6.30 Manxman, 7.00 Monopolise, 7.30 Prince Imperial, 8.00 Gold Medal, 8.30 Pandemic Princess.

SOUTHWELL: 1.05 Beneficiary, 1.35 Lord Riddiford, 2.08 Golden Bullet, 2.38 Fine Wine, 3.08 Western Beat, 3.38 Lednikov, 4.08 Broken Spear, 4.38 Global Walk, 5.10 Eastern Star.

WARWICK: 12.45 Warranty, 1.15 Amrons Sage, 1.45 Lookaway, 2.15 Swincombe Fleat, 2.45 Jonbon, 3.15 Ramses De Teillee, 3.45 Blue Anchor.

DOUBLE: Brewing and Jonbon.