Friday Tips

Paul Nicholls is on an exceptional run of form at present and Kandoo Kid could be another on the Ditcheat scoresheet at Ascot.

The six-year-old won one of his three bumpers starts in the 2020-21 season and looked a fine recruit to the hurdling ranks last October when winning over the same two miles he faces here. Shallwehaveonemore, who is now rated 133, was back in second that day before going on to win by 20 lengths at Sandown and come close to Grade Two glory, while five of those who finished behind have subsequently gone on to win at least once, giving the form an incredibly solid look.

Kandoo Kid himself did not run again though, and the fact he is returning off a 384-day break may not be ideal in the Troy Asset Management 'Introductory' Hurdle, but he has won first time up before and Nicholls clearly has his runners ready to go. Nicholls fields Solo in the Racing Welfare Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, but preference is for the Olly Murphy-trained Thunder Rock. A four-time hurdles winner, Thunder Rock made a seamless transition to fences at Uttoxeter on his most recent outing, triumphing by four and a half lengths with the minimum of fuss.

He barely put a foot wrong under top weight and while he must again share the heaviest burden with Solo, Thunder Rock seemed to have plenty in the locker on his fencing bow. Get Back Get Back has snapped a lengthy losing streak and with his confidence riding high, he can make it a quick double in the Garden For All Seasons Handicap Hurdle. Harry Fry's charge had fallen to a mark of 117 ahead of his Kempton success last month, having failed to hit the target since September 2020. With Ben Bromley taking off a valuable 6lb, the seven-year-old hosed up by five and a half lengths in a conditional jockeys' heat and while he is a pound out of the handicap he will race off a 5lb higher mark in the future.

Revels Hill can also not be ruled out for Fry in the Royal Ascot Racing Club Handicap Chase, as he looked a staying horse of potential when winning at Taunton in March. Jet Of Dreams can make a winning start under rules in the Racing Again 28th November Open National Hunt Flat Race at Catterick. Successful in an Irish point to point in March, Jet Of Dreams changed hands for £72,000 at the Cheltenham Festival sale and can repay a small chunk of that immediately for Warren Greatrex. Marta Des Mottes strolled home at Southwell last week and can follow up in Chepstow's Lucy Lev Novices' Handicap Chase, while Noble Order looks like another Charlie Appleby winner at Kempton.

The three-year-old was successful at the track in January and returns from a long lay off, plus a gelding operation, in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap.

SELECTIONS: ASCOT: 12.20 Jet Smart, 12.55 Thunder Rock, 1.30 KANDOO KID (NAP), 2.05 Revels Hill, 2.40 El Presente, 3.15 Get Back Get Back, 3.50 Betterforeveryone.

CATTERICK: 12.10 Sure Touch, 12.45 The Churchill Lad, 1.20 Bolsover Bill, 1.55 Masked Crusader, 2.30 Imperial Merlin, 3.05 Potters Legend, 3.37 Jet Of Dreams.

CHEPSTOW: 12.35 Amadorio, 1.10 Loop Head, 1.45 Bolintlea, 2.20 Oman, 2.55 Marta Des Mottes, 3.30 Operation Manna, 4.00 Not Long Left.

DUNDALK: 5.00 Kraken Diamond, 5.30 Sweetest Rose, 6.00 Ellabella, 6.30 Circles, 7.00 Hotrocket, 7.30 Qaabil, 8.00 Je T'ai Porte, 8.30 Two Two Time.

KEMPTON: 4.10 Always Fearless, 4.40 Downtown Dubai, 5.15 Urban Decay, 5.45 Long Ago, 6.15 Supaspecialawesome, 6.45 Mr Rascal, 7.15 Satono Japan, 7.45 Noble Order, 8.15 Vitesse Du Son. DOUBLE: Kandoo Kid and Thunder Rock.