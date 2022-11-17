Saturday Tips

Some of the stars of the National Hunt game are in action on Saturday, with the leader of the pack, A Plus Tard, hoping to repeat last year's success in the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Henry de Bromhead's eight-year-old was staggeringly good when winning by 22 lengths 12 months ago and he looked just as special when sprinting to Gold Cup glory in March, beating stablemate and defending champion Minella Indo by 15 lengths. Those two victories were sandwiched by a second place at Leopardstown in the Savills Chase. For many horses a short-head defeat by Galvin is a perfectly respectable effort, however, A Plus Tard is seemingly in a different league to Galvin on all known form - as he showed at Cheltenham.

Some have suggested the likely testing Haydock ground will not play to his strengths, but he won a Listed four-year-old hurdle in France on heavy before joining De Bromhead and his 2019 Festival win was also on soft ground, admittedly in a handicap. In short, he will have to run more than a stone below his best to be beaten. Paul Nicholls' Tahmuras looked a very nice prospect when winning at Chepstow and can follow up in the Betfair Weighed In Podcast Newton Novices' Hurdle. While the five-year-old has yet to run on any ground worse than good to soft, he looked a relentless galloper on his hurdling debut and at this stage the sky is the limit.

Mick and David Easterby's Albert's Back ran a fine race on his comeback at his beloved Wetherby when beaten by the improving Parisencore and while a 3lb rise seems harsh, the booking of Harry Cobden catches the eye in the Extra Places Any Day With Betfair Handicap Hurdle. David Pipe's Brinkley has gone well when fresh on more than one occasion and reappears off a mark 2lb lower than when he last won over timber in the Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle. There are a handful of likely types in this, but he is a dour stayer from an in-form yard and it could turn into survival of the fittest. Fontaine Collonges loves testing ground and looks sure to develop into a decent staying handicap chaser.

Not seen since winning a valuable pot at Lingfield in February, the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase looks a perfect starting point. At Ascot, all eyes will be on Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill in the Coral Hurdle. Already favourite for the Champion Hurdle, despite Honeysuckle having won the last two renewals, it remains to be seen if he really is as good as he looked when trouncing Jonbon in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

We are unlikely to find out this weekend with him already rated 13lb and more ahead of his rivals in this Grade Two, and it should just be a case of point and shoot for Nico de Boinville. Another star on show is Venetia Williams' L'Homme Presse in the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase. Uber-impressive in winning his first four over fences, he then beat the Irish at Cheltenham in the Brown Advisory. Probably over the top when beaten by Ahoy Senor at Aintree, the drop in trip is certainly no worry given he was doing all his winning over the intermediate distance before Cheltenham.

Edwardstone is another Festival winner in action and he faces by far the hardest task in carrying 12st in the Jim Barry Wines Hurst Park Handicap Chase. However, the undoubted class of Alan King's Arkle winner can see him prevail over what are some fine handicappers. If Edwardstone has any business in challenging for Champion Chase or Ryanair honours, he needs to be winning this, even first time out.

John and Thady Gosden's Cruella De Vill will become a valuable proposition if she can win the talkSPORT Powered By Fans EBF Stallions Maiden Stakes at Lingfield. As a half-sister to Lillie Langty, the dam of Minding and Tuesday, the Dubawi filly will be a hot property as a broodmare.

SELECTIONS: ASCOT: 12.20 Gunnery Officer, 12.55 Milan Bridge, 1.30 Shantou Sunset, 2.05 L'Homme Presse, 2.40 Constitution Hill, 3.15 Edwardstone, 3.50 Immortal.

HAYDOCK: 12.10 TAHMURAS (NAP), 12.40 Your Own Story, 1.15 Albert's Back, 1.50 Hitman, 2.25 Brinkley, 3.00 A Plus Tard, 3.35 Fontaine Collonges.

HUNTINGDON: 12.15 Klitschko, 12.48 Panic Attack, 1.23 Ghostship, 1.58 Rewired, 2.33 Captain Broomfield, 3.08 First Man, 3.43 Dancing In Brazil.

LINGFIELD: 11.05 Dors Toyboy, 11.35 Sweet Bertie, 12.05 Cruella De Vill, 12.35 Heretic, 1.10 Kirilenko, 1.45 Noble Dynasty, 2.20 Kim Wexler, 2.55 Tudor, 3.30 Dinoo.

PUNCHESTOWN: 12.30 Kilcruit, 1.03 Grand Paradis, 1.38 Absolute Notions, 2.13 Queens Brook, 2.48 Halibut, 3.23 Jungle Prose, 3.55 Caldwell Potter.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.30 This Ones For Fred, 5.00 Intervention, 5.30 Yoshimi, 6.00 Attrazione, 6.30 Precision Storm, 7.00 Tagabawa, 7.30 Intricacy, 8.00 Bobo, 8.30 Snooze Lane. DOUBLE: Tahmuras and Brinkley.