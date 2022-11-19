Sunday Tips

Bear Ghylls can open his account over fences at the second attempt in the M.I.P. Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Uttoxeter.

The Arcadio gelding enjoyed an excellent campaign two seasons ago for trainer Nicky Martin, winning at Lingfield, Ffos Las and Exeter before being stepped up in class at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival. The seven-year-old did his connections proud that day by finishing fourth behind Bob Olinger in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, but missed the entirety of last season due to injury. With opportunities to run on an easy surface thin on the ground last month, Bear Ghylls was set a stiff task on his return from a lengthy absence and on what was his chasing debut when taking on far more experienced rivals in the Colin Parker at Carlisle.

But despite making a couple of mistakes, he proved his latent ability remains very much intact by finishing a creditable third behind Beauport and Millers Bank and he can only improve for that effort. Bear Ghylls will have to concede weight all round as he switches to handicap company, but should nevertheless prove hard to beat with a clear round. The Charlie Longsdon-trained Harjo should be followed in the opening Cazoo Maiden Hurdle. Bought for £80,000 in the spring after winning an Irish point-to-point, the five-year-old made his Rules debut at Carlisle a month ago and did not do much wrong in filling the runner-up spot. The winner, Maximilian, has since extended his unbeaten record to four at Bangor, suggesting Harjo will not need to improve much to go one better in the Midlands.

Presenting A Queen looks the best bet of the afternoon at Exeter. Chris Gordon's inmate won bumpers at Newbury and Plumpton in the spring and picked up where she left off when making a successful hurdling debut at Chepstow in early October. As a point-to-point graduate, it could be that a step up in trip and an easier surface will see her in an even better light in the Devon Air Ambulance Trust Mares' Novices' Hurdle. Bowtogreatness should go well in the Devonshire Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. Twice a winner over hurdles before seemingly having his limitations exposed in Grade One company at Aintree, Ben Pauling's runner promises to make up into an even better horse over fences.

He has missed a couple of engagements recently on account of unsuitable ground, but conditions do look to be too demanding in Devon and an opening perch of 130 for his handicap debut looks workable. Willie Mullins holds all the aces in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle, with the hugely exciting State Man the pick of his three runners. The French recruit's Irish career did not get off to the best of starts when unseating Paul Townend at Leopardstown on Boxing Day, but he swiftly put that behind him. A routine win in a weak race at Limerick in February got the show back on the road, after which he landed a monster gamble in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

State Man successfully graduated to Grade One class with a dominant display at Punchestown on his final start as a novice and he can establish himself as a major contender for the Champion Hurdle with a comeback victory in a race his trainer has farmed down the years.

SELECTIONS: CORK: 12.00 Irish Point, 12.30 Itswhatunitesus, 1.05 Buttons And Bows, 1.40 Young Dev, 2.15 Allbarone, 2.50 Dinoblue, 3.25 Kildorrery.

EXETER: 12.40 Borntobealeader, 1.15 Presenting A Queen, 1.50 Moorland Rambler, 2.25 Bowtogreatness, 3.00 Seven No Trumps, 3.35 Holly, 4.05 Shutupshirley.

PUNCHESTOWN: 11.45 Delta Work, 12.20 Impero, 12.55 Farceur Du Large, 1.30 Amirite, 2.05 State Man, 2.40 Camino Rock, 3.15 Sassy Yet Classy, 3.50 Cato Capone.

UTTOXETER: 12.10 Harjo, 12.48 Hidden Beauty, 1.23 BEAR GHYLLS (NAP), 1.58 Croagh Patrick, 2.33 Risk And Roll, 3.08 Camdonian, 3.43 Accidental Legend. DOUBLE: Harjo and Bear Ghylls.