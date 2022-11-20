Monday Tips

Molly Ollys Wishes can confirm her superiority over Martello Sky by winning the Racing TV Mares' Hurdle at Kempton.

The two have already met once this season and served up a real treat for Wetherby racegoers, going at it hammer and tongs after the final hurdle last month. It was Dan Skelton's Molly Ollys Wishes who came out on top by a length and a quarter, despite not having travelled as well to the second-last. She was following up her success in the same race 12 months previously but went on to better that form when winning a Grade Two at Ascot in January. In between those runs, Skelton let her take on the boys in the Ascot Hurdle, but she proved no match for the likes of Buzz, so this seems a much more sensible option this time around. Her Ascot win came over almost three miles, the same distance she faces here, and with Martello Sky stepping into unknown territory trip-wise, it is another tick in the box for the selection.

Samarrive is the pick of three runners declared for the Racing TV Novices' Chase. Hudson De Grugy is likely to improve for a recent comeback run, while Lac De Constance looked smart in completing a hat-trick over hurdles in the spring, but has been off the track since March. Despite winning four times over the smaller obstacles, Samarrive always promised to be even better once sent chasing and was running a big race when crashing out two from home on his fencing bow at Ascot. Provided that has not dented his confidence, the five-year-old can win what is an interesting contest.

Blow Your Wad gave vain chase to the useful Leave Of Absence at Ascot three weeks ago, but can go one better in the EBF Stallions 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle. Chris Gordon's winner is unfortunately on the sidelines now but he rates him highly, so the fact Blow Your Wad got within just over a length of him bodes very well for Tom Lacey and his team. Aubis Walk will attract a bit of attention ahead of the Susan Smith Just-Giving Maggies Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Musselburgh.

The daughter of Walk In The Park sports the famous Honeysuckle colours of Kenny Alexander and this Nicky Richards-trained six-year-old shaped with enough promise when second to the useful Burn The Evidence at Perth in April to suggest she can win races. The stable of Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero is going great guns at present and their Monte Igueldo looks sure to take all the beating in the Saltire Festival Handicap Chase. The five-year-old had shown precious little before winning his last two and the penny looks to have really dropped.

Brentford Hope is an interesting recruit to the winter game for Richard Hughes. The former champion Flat jockey has yet to have a winner over jumps, but he has only had a handful of runners and none have been of the class of Brentford Hope. The one-time Classic hope never quite reached the heights he once promised on the level, but he was placed in Group Two company at his best. As he needs dig in the ground, he should be at home in the winter and the question will be regarding his stamina. Ludlow is a sharp track, though, and the RacingTV Club Day Maiden Hurdle looks a good starting point.

SELECTIONS: KEMPTON: 12.10 Just Over Land, 12.40 Blow Your Wad, 1.15 Samarrive, 1.50 Good News, 2.20 Scene Not Herd, 2.55 MOLLY OLLYS WISHES (NAP), 3.25 American Gerry.

LUDLOW: 1.05 Brentford Hope, 1.35 Born At Midnight, 2.10 Fantomas, 2.45 Only Money, 3.15 Emorelle, 3.45 Sea The Clouds.

MUSSELBURGH: 12.50 Hold Onto The Line, 1.25 Aubis Walk, 1.57 Half Shot, 2.30 Monte Igueldo, 3.05 Sonning, 3.35 Kiss My Face.

DOUBLE: Molly Ollys Wishes and Brentford Hope.