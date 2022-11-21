Tuesday Tips

John McConnell's runners always warrant close inspection when he sends them across the Irish Sea and Champagnesocialist looks to have been well placed in the Cazoo 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle at Sedgefield.

Runner-up in two bumpers for Tom Taaffe, she also finished second on her first outing for McConnell at Musselburgh. She opened her account in September at Downpatrick by 19 lengths and then made her hurdling debut at Tramore. While she finished second once more, there are no questions about her resolution and if she reproduces that sort of form it should make her tough to beat. Onestepatatime could be the answer to the Download The Vickers.Bet App Handicap Chase.

John Wainwright's mare was in good form over hurdles in the spring and was beaten just a head over this trip here in February, before also going close at Wetherby. She was set to pick up from where she left off when making her chasing debut at Hexham earlier this month, and having been held up in the early stages, had made stealthy progress to be in touch with the leaders when falling two from home.

She competes off the same mark here and could take plenty of stopping granted a clear round. Danny Brook's Silkstone bids to double up over course and distance in the opening Cazoo Search Drive Smile Handicap Hurdle. The seven-year-old built on his neck defeat here in September with a taking victory last time out and although handed a 6lb rise for that success, rider Emma Smith-Chaston can claim 5lb on this occasion which erases most of that burden.

There could be more success for Brook on the card when Rocco Storm bids for a hat-trick in the Go Racing With Vickers.Bet Novices' Handicap Chase. Benefitting from soft underfoot conditions when bolting up at Hexham last month, he was equally impressive when following up with a seven-length success over the track and trip he faces here. He has been raised 8lb for that but the margin of victory would have been much greater if not for a mistake at the last and he could still have a little in hand while clearly in rude health.

Sublime Heights can strike for Toby Lawes in the Best Odds Guaranteed At Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase at Southwell. The six-year-old thrived for the application of cheekpieces when keeping on strongly to score by a comfortable eight lengths at Plumpton and if that headgear works once again, he appears more than capable of defying an 8lb rise. It is not often Laura Morgan leaves Southwell without a winner and course-and-distance scorer Supreme Yeats is perhaps her best chance of the day in the Follow @vickersracing On Twitter Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

He should be in peak condition following two outings so far this autumn and knows his way round this track very well. Morgan can also be on the mark with Release The Kraken in the Follow Vickers.Bet For Tommo's Daily Tips Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, who sports a first-time visor.

SELECTIONS: LIMERICK: 12.15 Happy Victory, 12.45 Walk With Paul, 1.15 Tony's Pet, 1.45 Chacha Dancer, 2.15 Brandy Harbour, 2.45 Hand Over Fist, 3.15 Problem Solver, 3.45 Shecouldbeanything.

SEDGEFIELD: 12.25 Silkstone, 12.55 Onestepatatime, 1.25 CHAMPAGNESOCIALIST (NAP), 1.55 Sabbathical, 2.25 Yukon, 2.55 ROCCO STORM (NAP), 3.25 Volantis.

SOUTHWELL: 12.35 Sublime Heights, 1.05 Matchmaking, 1.35 Divilskin, 2.05 Queens Rock, 2.35 Right Said Ted, 3.05 Supreme Yeats, 3.35 Release The Kraken.

DOUBLE: Rocco Storm and Champagnesocialist.