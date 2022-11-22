Wednesday Tips

Knickerbockerglory can defy his inexperience to claim a second fencing victory in the Peter Beaumont Memorial Handicap Chase at Wetherby. A bumper scorer for Alastair Ralph in January 2021, he was recruited by Dan Skelton at the start of last term and went on to offer a very healthy return on his new connections' investment, winning three of his six hurdles starts. Skelton opted to make the move to fences this term and the decision paid an immediate dividend as he secured a comfortable success at Ffos Las at the start of the month.

That was a two-runner affair, but Knickerbockerglory impressed with his jumping and he barely came out of third gear against a horse who is a three-times winner himself. This is a stiffer test, but Knickerbockerglory is unexposed and open to improvement. Magic Wave takes the eye as he embarks over obstacles in the Watch Race Replay At Racing TV Novices' Hurdle. Placed in two bumpers last season, Jamie Hamilton kept it simple aboard Magic Wave on his return at Ayr, making all for a 13-length victory. It is hard to rate the merit of the form, but Magic Wave looks a promising contender.

Wholeofthemoon is one to watch as he moves to the National Hunt sphere in the wetherbyracing.co.uk Juvenile Maiden Hurdle. Placed five times in seven Flat starts, Richard Hughes might have a nice jumps horse for the winter in this Zoffany gelding. Caldwell Diamond can make the trip from Ireland pay as he lines up in the Hereford Racehorse Ownership Club Novices' Hurdle. He could not get his head in front in three bumper starts, but on his second attempt over hurdles, he dug deep to fend off dual bumper scorer The Big Doyen by a length.

The five-year-old would not be one of Gordon Elliott's stars, but his handler has found him a fine opportunity at Hereford. Beau Balko went down by a head last time, but compensation awaits in the Hereford Motor Group Novices' Hurdle. He was a bit keen early on during his first British start, eventually being pipped on the line, but Paul Nicholls' charge would not have to improve too much to take the prize here. Beau Balko's rider Harry Cobden should also be on the mark with Pass Me By. Richard Bandey's runner should have made strides from his second place returning from 313 days off the track and can land the Cultura Connect Agribusiness Recruitment Specialists' Handicap Chase.

SELECTIONS: DUNDALK: 2.00 Majestic Colt, 2.30 Cash Out, 3.00 Trident Star, 3.30 Bronze River, 4.00 Linus Larrabee, 4.30 Osraige, 5.00 Shawaf, 5.30 Steel Queen.

HEREFORD: 12.50 Caldwell Diamond, 1.20 Walkinthewoods, 1.50 Eros, 2.20 BEAU BALKO (NAP), 2.50 Pass Me By, 3.20 Midnight Ginger, 3.50 Saint Jaguen.

WETHERBY: 1.05 Parliament Hill, 1.35 Wholeofthemoon, 2.10 Readysteadybeau, 2.40 Magic Wave, 3.10 Knickerbockerglory, 3.40 Dysart Enos.

DOUBLE: Beau Balko and Magic Wave.