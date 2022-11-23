Thursday Tips

Brayhill made a smart start to his chasing career at Kelso three weeks ago and can double up on his return to the Borders track.

A multiple winner on the Irish point-to-point circuit in 2020, the seven-year-old bolted up in a maiden hurdle at Carlisle in the spring of last year, but only made it to the track twice last season. Having undergone wind surgery in the meantime, Brayhill returned from 11 months off the track over this course and distance and the booking of Brian Hughes suggested connections meant business. And while the strength of the contest could be questioned, there was much to like about the way James Ewart's charge jumped throughout and he was well on top at the finish.

With improvement on the fitness front expected, and with the champion jockey in the plate once more, Brayhill should prove hard to beat in the Watch Racing TV In Stunning HD Novices' Handicap Chase despite a 4lb rise. The Watch The Replay On Racing TV Mares' Novices' Handicap Hurdle looks a good opportunity for the Nicky Richards-trained Miss Milano to make it two from two for the season. The seven-year-old kept good company in mares' only novice company last term and invariably came up a little short. However, the yard have started this season in good form and Miss Milano looked to have improved when making a successful comeback in a Wetherby handicap from a rating of 99.

Conor Rabbitt keeps the ride and another victory could be in the offing. Gary Moore has been among the winners in recent days and can add to his tally with Walk In The Wild in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap Chase at Lingfield. The six-year-old appeared to have lost his way earlier in the year, but a switch from Oliver Sherwood to Moore seems to have worked the oracle judged on his surprise winning debut for his new trainer here earlier in the month.

Whether it was the change of scenery or the move to fences that did the trick, or a combination of both, there did not appear to be any fluke about his performance and there may well be more to come. Love Actually is at the right end of the weights in the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle at Taunton. Kieran Burke's mare is two from two at the Somerset circuit and won with a degree of authority on her latest visit a fortnight ago.

This 0-130 contest represents a step up in class for Love Actually, but a 3lb rise for her latest win looks more than fair, especially considering she is still unexposed following eight lifetime starts.

SELECTIONS: KELSO: 12.48 Coniston Clouds, 1.20 Bestiarius, 1.55 Hoganville, 2.28 Miss Milano, 2.58 BRAYHILL (NAP), 3.28 Gipsy Lee Rose.

LINGFIELD: 12.25 Gold Clermont, 12.55 Echo Watt, 1.30 Guguss Collonges, 2.05 Givega, 2.35 Mucho Mas, 3.05 Time For Hollie, 3.35 Walk In The Wild.

TAUNTON: 12.40 Timeforatune, 1.10 American Sniper, 1.45 Jet Of Magic, 2.20 Huelgoat, 2.50 Love Actually, 3.20 Opening Bid, 3.50 Karakoram.

THURLES: 12.30 Churchstonewarrior, 1.00 Arctic Ambition, 1.35 Jack In The Box, 2.10 Ginnets Girl, 2.40 Attitash, 3.10 Secret Sea, 3.40 Ideal De Ciergues.

DOUBLE: Brayhill and Miss Milano.