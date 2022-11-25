Saturday Tips

Constitution Hill can lay down a marker for the season and begin his journey towards the Champion Hurdle in March when he runs in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

Nicky Henderson's five-year-old was the standout novice hurdler of last season and highlighted himself as a superstar of the sport when brushing aside stablemate Jonbon with a 22-length success in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

It is seriously difficult to knock his form to date and the vibes from Seven Barrows are that he is in rude health and lighting up the schooling grounds ahead of his belated reappearance. Ascot's loss could be Gosforth Park's gain and expect this son of Blue Bresil to make a statement when he takes on two-time race winner and stablemate Epatante in the north east.

The north has had a stranglehold on the Betfair Exchange Rehearsal Handicap Chase in recent years and Borders handler Sandy Thomson could win the race for the second time in three years with Dingo Dollar.

He is only 1lb higher than when third in this race behind Aye Right last year, but he arrives in top form having bolted up at Aintree in his reappearance.

Poetic Music looks the pick in the Play Coral "Racing-Super-Series" For Free Mares' Novices' Hurdle, the opening event on a stellar afternoon of action at Newbury. Sixth in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham in March, the form of that race - won by Facile Vege - has an exceptional look to it.

She was on the scoresheet three times as a bumper horse, including once at this venue and once in Listed company, and she made the perfect start to life over timber with a faultless display at Ludlow earlier this month.

In the feature Coral Gold Cup, Remastered is backed to gain redemption for his fall in the race 12 months ago. The David Pipe-trained nine-year-old was travelling like the winner when taking a crashing fall four from home in 2021 and returns to the Berkshire track off a 4lb lower mark.

He tuned up for this race with a facile victory over hurdles at Aintree earlier this month and he looks poised to mount a strong challenge.

The best bet of the day at Newbury could come in the Coral Bet Bundles Intermediate Handicap Hurdle when First Street attempts to add to the aforementioned Henderson's fine record in the race - the Seven Barrows handler has won the race more commonly known as the Gerry Feilden eight times in the past.

First Street has already shown his aptitude for highly competitive handicaps when third in the Betfair Hurdle over track and trip in February and followed that up with a fine effort to almost get within a length of State Man when second in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Although a run in Grade One company at Aintree proved a step too far, he should be right at home in this contest and could easily be back amongst top company later in the season.

La Gomera was a point-to-point winner back in May and repay a slice of her subsequent 40,000 guineas purchase price with victory at Doncaster. She lines up in the At The Races App Market Movers Mares' Novices' Hurdle and Alex Hales appears to have found a nice starting point for his charge.

SELECTIONS:

BANGOR-ON-DEE: 12.23 Billingsley, 12.53 Barrichello, 1.28 Lounge Lizard, 2.03 Grain d'Oudairies, 2.38 Haveanothergoflo, 3.13 Galante De Romay, 3.48 Sole Solution.

DONCASTER: 12.05 Blame The Game, 12.40 Matchless, 1.12 La Gomera, 1.47 Hurricane Ali, 2.22 Rocky Lake, 2.57 Finisk River, 3.32 Tedtwo.

GOWRAN PARK: 12.00 Minella Cocooner, 12.35 Hardwired, 1.05 Gevrey, 1.40 Imagine, 2.15 Pink In The Park, 2.50 Marelly, 3.20 Shean Glory.

NEWBURY: 12.15 Poetic Music, 12.45 Gelino Bello, 1.20 Demachine, 1.55 Walking On Air, 2.30 FIRST STREET (NAP), 3.05 Remastered, 3.40 Amarillo Sky.

NEWCASTLE: 11.55 Cabrakan, 12.30 Twoshotsoftequila, 1.00 Mofasa, 1.35 Lord Roco, 2.10 Constitution Hill, 2.45 Sergeant Wilson, 3.25 Dingo Dollar.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.20 Gincident, 4.50 Great State, 5.20 Suanni, 5.50 Embrace, 6.20 Glittering Lights, 6.50 Ostilio, 7.20 Liberty Breeze, 7.50 Miss Calculation, 8.20 Masqool.

DOUBLE: First Street and Poetic Music.