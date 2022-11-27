Monday Tips

Dhabab can graduate to a Listed victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF Hyde Stakes at Kempton.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained gelding made a perfect return from over a year off the track with a narrow success in a Lingfield handicap at the end of last month, triumphing by a neck over Street Kid in a seven-furlong heat.

Dhabab's margin of victory does not really do him justice as he came from behind before finding plenty for pressure, replicating the kind of promise he showed as a juvenile last term.

A Leicester maiden winner in June 2021, he was not beaten far in sixth in the Coventry at Royal Ascot while he also posted creditable efforts when third in the Superlative, fourth in the Mill Reef and fifth in the Dewhurst. Having demonstrated an aptitude for the all-weather with his Lingfield victory, Dhabab looks just the kind of classy recruit who can make hay through the winter months.

Stage Show can make it third time lucky in the British EBF Novice Stakes for trainer Harry and Roger Charlton. Last on his debut at Newbury in July, he posted an improved effort after a lengthy break when finishing sixth at Doncaster last month. A similar amount of progress could be good enough to see him break his duck.

Galaxy Gazer has yet to get her head in front in five starts, but her moment to shine could come in the British Stallions Studs EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes. She has been thereabouts in all but her initial debut run back in April, most recently beaten two lengths in a tight finish at Chelmsford in September.

Galaxy Gazer was far too keen that day and raced a bit awkwardly in the finish, but she certainly has ability.

Shining Al Danah looks another likely winner for the Gosden team in the Talksport Powered By Fans EBF Fillies' Handicap at Wolverhampton. Fifth at Newmarket's Craven meeting on her introduction, she led her rivals a merry dance on her second start at Yarmouth and followed up on her return from a break at Newcastle last month.

She was 2/9 that day and the winning margin was only half a length, but she was good value for it and a mark of 83 for her handicap debut could underestimate her potential.

Check My Pulse is the pick in Catterick's Download The Vickers.Bet App Novices' Handicap Chase. He has hardly been a prolific winner, securing victory in only three of his 32 starts to date, but he showed a fine attitude to prevail at Carlisle last month, digging deep to prevail by just over a length on his ninth attempt in that sphere.

The handicapper has edged him up by 4lb, but that rise is likely not insurmountable.

Johnson's Blue saw his winning run came to an end at Aintree earlier in the month, but he can swiftly bounce back in the weatherbysshop.co.uk Handicap Hurdle. The five-year-old has been an excellent advertisement of Mark Walford's training talents, winning four times at Hexham and once at Cartmel between March and July.

He had to make do with minor honours behind the high-class Remastered on his return from a break on Merseyside, but could strip fitter for the run and has less on his plate here.

SELECTIONS

CATTERICK: 12.30 Artistic Choice, 1.00 Check My Pulse, 1.30 Royal Mogul, 2.00 We'll Go Again, 2.30 Lilith, 3.00 Johnson's Blue, 3.30 Sleeping Satellite.

KEMPTON: 1.45 Broad Appeal, 2.15 Ship To Shore, 2.45 Silks Pass, 3.15 Thrave, 3.45 Galaxy Gazer, 4.15 Stage Show, 4.45 Uncle Matthew, 5.15 DHABAB (NAP), 5.45 L'Enclume.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.25 Lexington Knight, 4.55 King Carney, 5.25 Mafia Power, 5.55 Smart Boyo, 6.25 Dark Shot, 6.55 So Grateful, 7.25 Shining Al Danah, 7.55 One For The Frog, 8.25 Hardy.

DOUBLE: Dhabab and Check My Pulse.