Tuesday Tips

Nicky Henderson has his string firing on all cylinders and Ile De Jersey could add to the Seven Barrows tally when she lines up in the Join Vickers.Bet Free Bet Club Mares' Novices' Handicap Chase at Southwell.

A winner in France before arriving in the UK, the four-year-old wasted little time getting off the mark for Henderson when scoring at Ludlow in February. She then ran some solid races in defeat but looked a handy proposition when making her chasing debut at Taunton earlier this month.

She relished the test fences provided and was in the process of recording a taking victory before falling with the race at her mercy at the last. She was six lengths clear at the time she departed and would only have extended that advantage on the run-in, so a 6lb rise should hold no fears.

There could be further success for Henderson when Jens Boy runs in the Follow Vickers.Bet For Tommo's Daily Tips Handicap Hurdle. He was awarded victory in the stewards' room at Newton Abbot on his penultimate start and was only beaten a neck when second at Hereford most recently. He is just 3lb higher here and should be competitive once again.

Our Jet is interesting on chasing debut in the Best Odds Guaranteed At Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase. Dan Skelton's six-year-old won three in a row over timber last season having finished less than a length behind the talented Hillcrest on his hurdling bow and ended his campaign in a competitive heat at Sandown.

He was making stealthy progress in that contest before cutting out after two out, but the ground was extremely testing that day and he was not the only useful operator to disappoint both in that race and on the card. He starts life over fences off a mark of 122 and he could rate a good deal higher in his new discipline.

Fergal O'Brien is a trainer often worth following in bumpers and his rules debutant Pougne Aminta could be the answer to the Vickers.Bet Proudly Supporting British Racing National Hunt Flat Race. O'Brien won this contest in 2019 with the useful Global Fame and this eight-length winner in the pointing field could add to that success if repeating his form between the flags.

At Ayr, Irish raider Carnfunnock could land a telling blow in the Virgin Bet Novices' Hurdle. A bumper winner here in November last year, he was then handed the mammoth task of tackling Facile Vega on home soil earlier this year, before getting back to winning ways at Down Royal recently. If he translates that form to timber, this could be his for the taking.

The Crawford team could also be worth following in the opening Virgin Bet Fives Novices' Hurdle when Largy Shark makes his jumping bow.

Doctor Ken perhaps underachieved over hurdles but showed chasing would definitely be his forte when making a bright start to life over the larger obstacles at Aintree. He won there off a mark of 123 and he could still be way ahead of the handicapper following just a 4lb rise.

Kingston Bridge could carry a penalty to success in the concluding Virgin Bet Standard National Hunt Flat Race. Although only 22/1 on debut at Kelso earlier this month, he blew those long odds out of the water with an impressive display, running out a seven-and-a-half-length winner. If he is in anything like the same form, he could prove a tough nut to crack.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 12.00 Largy Shark, 12.35 Charm Offensive, 1.10 Carnfunnock, 1.40 Doctor Ken, 2.10 Dino Bellagio, 2.40 Bak Rocky, 3.10 Kingston Bridge.

LINGFIELD: 11.40 Deep Sigh, 12.10 Camusdarach, 12.45 Pocket The Packet, 1.20 Cafe Milano, 1.50 Eltham Palace, 2.20 Baby Steps, 2.50 Socially Shady, 3.20 Big Impact.

PUNCHESTOWN: 11.45 Gallyhill, 12.15 Merry Moves, 12.50 Hunters Yarn, 1.25 Intranet, 1.55 Tax For Max, 2.25 Coolnacritta, 2.55 Sam's Choice, 3.25 Iridescent.

SOUTHWELL: 12.25 ILE DE JERSEY (NAP), 1.00 Our Jet, 1.35 Zuckerberg, 2.05 Pougne Aminta, 2.35 Charging Point, 3.05 Jen's Boy, 3.35 Sporting Mike.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 2.45 Breezyandbright , 3.15 On Edge, 3.50 Pockley, 4.20 Fairmac, 4.50 Calypso, 5.20 Balmaha, 5.50 King Of Conquest, 6.20 Raffles Rebel, 6.50 International Law.

DOUBLE: Ile De Jersey and Doctor Ken.