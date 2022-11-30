Thursday Tips

Lime Avenue looked a mare of some potential when winning on her racecourse debut and she can follow up in the Merry Wincanton Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Wincanton.

Lime Avenue looked a mare of some potential when winning on her racecourse debut and she can follow up in the Merry Wincanton Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Wincanton. Owned by Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, the daughter of Walk In The Park is a half-sister to 2016 Irish National winner Rogue Angel, so she should come into her own over fences and when given the chance to go further. Her only run in public to date came at Chepstow in October in a mares' bumper and she looked in a different league to her 13 opponents.

Paul Nicholls has wasted absolutely no time in sending her over hurdles, passing up the bumper route, and the five-year-old will take some stopping. The further she went, the further she pulled clear and by the time Harry Cobden pulled her up, she had put 14 lengths between herself and the rest with little effort needed. Emmet Mullins is beginning to be a regular visitor to UK shores and it probably speaks volumes about where he thinks he can win the most races.

This time his cousin Patrick is joining him on the trip to ride Filey Bay in the Weatherbys Stallion Book Handicap Hurdle. A winner just five days ago at Doncaster, he has a 7lb penalty for that success but could have won by double that and more such was the ease of his victory. That was his debut for Mullins, his first run for over a year and his first foray into handicaps. He is clearly miles ahead of his mark and should he avoid the dreaded bounce factor, he looks a certainty.

Ben Pauling is enjoying a great first half of the season and another winner looks likely with Apple Rock in the Dale Hall & Hickman Associates Handicap Hurdle at Leicester. A winner last time out at Southwell, he escapes a penalty as it was a conditional jockeys' event, so is 6lb well in. With a strike-rate of 30 per cent in recent weeks, Pauling's string remain in great heart. Fatique De L'Isle stopped too quickly at Newcastle last time out for it to be his true running. That was just two weeks ago but he is back out again in the Walker & Son 775 Novices' Handicap Chase and the quicker ground should suit.

Park Hill Dancer looks a likely type for Nicky Henderson and Middleham Park Racing in the Racing TV Novices' Hurdle at Market Rasen. A point-to-point winner, he triumphed in his only bumper start by 17 lengths, but what he beat there is questionable. However, he could not have been more impressive and is in the right hands to progress.

Alan King's Mayfair Gold massively outran her odds last time out and can go one better in the Racing Is Everyone's Sport Restricted Maiden Stakes at Chelmsford. Sent off at 25-1 having made no impression on her debut, she pushed Charlie Appleby's Whispering Romance to a head, despite losing a shoe and meeting a bit of interference. With normal improvement again, she should be the one to beat.

SELECTIONS: CHELMSFORD: 4.30 Pure Motion, 5.00 Mayfair Gold, 5.30 Buxted Too, 6.00 How Impressive, 6.30 Blackjack, 7.00 Company Minx, 7.30 Reigning Profit, 8.00 Ubahha, 8.30 Diomed Spirit.

LEICESTER: 12.15 Artemis Kimbo, 12.47 Apple Rock, 1.17 Fatique De L'Isle, 1.47 Howlingmadmurdock, 2.17 Somewhat Cloudy, 2.47 Zuckerberg, 3.17 Grandee.

MARKET RASEN: 12.07 Natty Night, 12.40 Apologise, 1.10 Park Hill Dancer, 1.30 Oliver's Island, 2.10 Onenightintown, 2.40 Future Benefits, 3.10 Undercover Lover.

THURLES: 12.32 I A Connect, 1.02 Filon D'oudairies, 1.32 Escaria Ten, 2.02 Hands Of Gold, 2.32 Foxy Girl, 3.02 Allibaba, 3.35 Molly Kaye.

WINCANTON: 12.25 Hiway One O Three, 12.55 LIME AVENUE (NAP), 1.25 Smuggler's Blues, 1.55 Harry's Hottie, 2.25 Auld Sod, 2.55 Filey Bay, 3.25 Meatloaf. DOUBLE: Lime Avenue and Filey Bay.