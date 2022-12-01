Friday Tips

Maximilian can put his experience to good use and maintain his unbeaten record in the Ballymore Winter Novices' Hurdle at Sandown.

The Irish point-to-point winner has proved another shrewd purchase for the Owners Group syndicate, with his record since joining Donald McCain standing at four from four. Successive bumper wins at Carlisle earlier in the year promised plenty and he return to Cumbria to make a winning reappearance and hurdling debut in October.

Maximilian then stepped up from two-and-a-half to the best part of three miles at Bangor and while the disappointing effort of odds-on favourite Saint Palais undoubtedly made his task significantly easier, it was still impressive the way McCain's runner swept clear to win as he liked.

The six-year-old has more on his plate stepping up to Grade Two level and back in trip, but he certainly sets the standard and will take some pegging back.

Lucinda Russell's Scottish raider Corrigeen Rock could the answer to the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase. The winning hurdler made it no further than the fifth fence on his chasing bow at Perth, but put that right when winning at Kelso at the second attempt.

The third placed Treshnish has won since to give the form some credibility and the handicapper has not been overly harsh on Corrigeen Rock since as he is only 2lb higher ahead of his latest assignment.

Baron De Midleton can secure his second success in the space of a week in the Paxtons Are Caseih No.1 UK-&-Roi Dealer Handicap Chase at Sedgefield. Brian Ellison's charge has won and been placed three times in six previous visits to the County Durham circuit and returns at the top of his game following a runaway victory at Newcastle on Saturday.

The nine-year-old had disappointed on his first two starts of the season at Sedgefield, but the reapplication of blinkers looked to work the oracle as he travelled with gusto on Fighting Fifth day at Gosforth Park before powering 11 lengths clear.

Ellison has sensibly decided to turn Baron De Midleton out quickly under a 7lb penalty, a burden which is offset by the claim of talented conditional jockey Ben Bromley. He should prove very hard to beat.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Lallygag should complete his hat-trick at Exeter in the British Stallion Studs EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle. The Hereford bumper winner made the most of a gilt edged opportunity on his hurdling debut here in October and followed up in some style four weeks ago. Carrying a double penalty to victory is never easy, but Lallygag could be capable of doing so before stepping up in grade.

It is likely to be another profitable afternoon for the Ditcheat team, with Gelino Bello impossible to oppose in a match for the Delightful Di At Dazzling 60 Novices' Chase. The Grade One-winning hurdler was made to work harder than one might expect for a 1/4 favourite on his fencing debut at Wetherby, but that was a muddling affair after Press My Luck whipped round and unseated his rider when the tapes went up, leaving only two runners to battle it out.

The winning margin was only half a length in the end, but Gelino Bello was always doing enough on the run-in to repel the challenge of Loughderg Rocco and it is expected to be the same story in Devon, with chasing debutant City Chief his only rival.

Macho Mania can confirm debut promise with victory in the Talksport Powered By Fans EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Newcastle. The youngster was beaten three-quarters of a length into second place on his Kempton introduction and looks poised to go one better in the north east for Hugo Palmer and PJ McDonald.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 5.00 Collective Power, 5.30 Initial Attempt, 6.00 Howyoulikethat, 6.30 Zonik, 7.00 Diamondsinthesand, 7.30 Dalvey, 8.00 Lily Of The Glen, 8.30 Ta Na La.

EXETER: 12.15 Gelino Bello, 12.50 Show On The Road, 1.25 Horn Cape, 2.00 Lallygag, 2.35 Ree Okka, 3.10 Alminar, 3.45 Impatient.

NEWCASTLE: 3.03 Whatwouldyouknow, 3.38 Tasever, 4.10 Macho Mania, 4.45 Spirit Of Nguru, 5.15 Bobby Joe Leg, 5.45 Logo Hunter, 6.15 Ballyconneely Bay, 6.45 After John, 7.15 Claim The Stars.

SANDOWN: 12.40 Le Breuil, 1.10 Kansas Du Berlais, 1.45 Zyon, 2.20 MAXIMILIAN (NAP), 2.55 Corrigeen Rock, 3.30 Raymond Tusk.

SEDGEFIELD: 12.00 Indian Sunbird, 12.30 East End Girl, 1.00 Patient Dream, 1.35 Skyhill, 2.10 Jet Smart, 2.45 Baron De Midleton, 3.20 Judicial Review.

DOUBLE: Maximilian and Baron De Midleton.