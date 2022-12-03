Sunday Tips

Pic D'Orhy can add a third Grade Two victory to his tally in the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.

A pretty sharp operator over hurdles for Paul Nicholls, the seven-year-old had a bit of a false start to his career over fences the season before last, with three attempts yielding little joy and prompting connections to move back to the smaller obstacles.

However, it was a different story last term when Pic D'Orhy found his groove in the chasing sphere, winning three of his six outings, including Grade Twos at Ascot and Kempton, where he beat the reopposing Millers Bank despite conceding 5lb. Admittedly he was found out at the highest level by Gold Cup contender L'Homme Presse and then when pulled up behind Millers Bank at Aintree, although jumping errors and a subsequent wind surgery suggest there may have been valid excuses on that occasion.

Pic D'Orhy made an encouraging start to the year when landing an intermediate chase at Newton Abbot in October and while this represents a much tougher task, Nicholls' runner has a fitness edge over the likes of First Flow and Allmankind and might still be on an upward trajectory. Queens Gamble has obvious claims in the closing Fitzdares Adores Henrietta Knight Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race after taking a similar Listed head at Cheltenham last month.

She hacked up by eight lengths that day, to add to a 10-length victory in April and is a really smart recruit for Oliver Sherwood. Treyarnon Bay can spearhead a double for Nicky Henderson by landing the Fitzdares Looking Forward To HWPAs Tomorrow Novices' Hurdle. She made a winning debut for the Seven Barrows team in a Southwell bumper in May and with three subsequent winners in behind, the form has a pleasing look.

Impulsive One showed the benefit of both a run and a breathing operation when winning at Huntingdon last month, with a follow up likely in the Fitzdares Loves Fulham FC Handicap Hurdle. Henderson's runner has been raised 4lb for a near five-length verdict and that rise should not be insurmountable. Wake Up Early can give trainer Dr Richard Newland a boost by landing the 125 Years Of Bruce Farms Scottish Borders National Handicap Chase at Kelso. The handler is struggling for form at present but Wake Up Early posted a fine effort at Musselburgh on his first winter run, beaten just half a length off a 10lb higher mark following a win back in May.

That run was over just short of four miles, so the trip here holds few fears. Aubis Walk can kick off her campaign in style in the EBF Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle. A winning point to pointer, the six-year-old was a £120,000 purchase last December and made a fair start for Nicky Richards, chasing home Burn The Evidence at Perth in April, albeit beaten nine and a half lengths by a more experienced rival. Aubis Walk races in the colours of Kenny Alexander and those famous silks will be donned by Rachael Blackmore at Fairyhouse as Honeysuckle embarks on what is expected to be her final season.

It will be a huge surprise if she is beaten in the Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle, with a record-breaking fourth win in the Grade One well within her grasp. Marine Nationale might offer a bit more value in the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle as he tries to extend his three-race unbeaten streak.

SELECTIONS: FAIRYHOUSE: 11.55 Optional Mix, 12.25 Zarak The Brave, 12.55 Everglow, 1.25 Marine Nationale, 1.55 Banbridge, 2.30 Honeysuckle, 3.05 Merlin Giant, 3.35 Chapeau De Soleil.

HUNTINGDON: 12.15 Tintintin, 12.45 Hillfinch, 1.15 Treyarnon Bay, 1.45 Art Of Illusion, 2.20 Impulsive One, 2.55 PIC D'ORHY (NAP), 3.25 Queens Gamble.

KELSO: 11.35 Dunnet Head, 12.05 Dreams Of Home, 12.35 Hitman Fred, 1.05 Wake Up Early, 1.35 Git Maker, 2.05 Aubis Walk, 2.40 Faithfulflyer, 3.15 Three Platoon.

DOUBLE: Pic D'Orhy and Treyarnon Bay.