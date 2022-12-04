Monday Tips

On a Wolverhampton card not blessed with star quality, Mafia Power might be worth waiting for in the very last race of the day.

The five-year-old will be having his third start since joining Archie Watson, who will be hoping it is third time lucky after two near-misses so far. Beaten half a length at Lingfield on his stable debut, he then suffered a similar fate over this course and distance, having looked all over the winner going strongly two out only to get run out of it.

It is encouraging to see Arc-winning rider Luke Morris again engaged and while he is 4lb higher than his course-and-distance triumph from October, he is still clearly capable of getting closely involved as he tries once more in the SCU Selects Expert Tips By BetUK Handicap.

Bluebells Boy can build on a promising first run to take the Spreadex SportsFirst Goalscorer Insurance Novice Stakes. Much of his journey first time out last week was shrouded in fog, but he was spotted making progress from the rear before visibility disappeared again and then when he did come back into view, he was a nice staying-on third behind two more experienced runners.

Zonisty provided Sir Mark Prescott with a rare winner under National Hunt rules at Lingfield four weeks ago and can repeat the feat on his return to the Surrey track for the Download The At The Races App Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Fourth on his bumper debut at Worcester in October, the half-brother to classy Flat stayer Coltrane showed marked improvement when bolting up at the secondvtime of asking. He clearly handles the all-weather surface and can defy a penalty before having his sights raised.

High-class bumper performer Bonttay can make a successful transition to the jumping game in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Mares' Novices' Hurdle. Fergal O'Brien's charge won three times in National Hunt Flat races last season, completing her hat-trick in a Listed event at Cheltenham's November meeting.

Having been sidelined with a heart issue, Bonttay made her return from a year off in the same race last month and showed she retains a good level of ability by finishing a clear second to the race-fit and exciting Queens Gamble.

The selection was doing her best work late on that day having been given a patient ride and normal improvement in the fitness department should make her very hard to beat on her hurdling bow.

A cogent case can be made for Lenebane in the Racing TV Novices' Hurdle at Musselburgh. The Vadamos filly makes her stable debut for Rebecca Menzies, having shown a good level of form in Ireland for Ross O'Sullivan.

Her latest effort when beaten a length and a half into second place at Wexford in September is particularly eyecatching as the winner of that race, Henry de Bromhead's Magical Zoe, has since plundered a Group Three prize at Down Royal. On the strength of that form, Lenebane should be at least up to making her presence felt in a small novice event on the northern circuit.

Masked Crusader may be able to provide champion jockey Brian Hughes with yet another winner in the Join Racing TV Now Novices' Handicap Chase. The point-to-point and dual hurdles winner was a little disappointing on his debut over regulation fences at Catterick, but is given another chance to prove his worth on a sounder surface.

SELECTIONS:

LINGFIELD: 12.25 Zonisty, 12.55 Bonttay, 1.25 The Knot Is Tied, 1.55 Lock Out, 2.25 Stamp Your Feet, 2.55 Give Me A Cuddle, 3.25 Reign Suepreme.

MUSSELBURGH: 12.10 Collingham, 12.40 Lenebane, 1.10 Gaius, 1.40 Masked Crusader, 2.10 Al Zaraqaan, 2.40 Latino Fling, 3.10 Get With It

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.20 Fair And Square, 4.50 Level Up, 5.20 Burena, 5.50 Guitar, 6.20 Shabs, 6.50 Bluebells Boy, 7.20 Tothenines, 7.50 Victory March, 8.20 MAFIA POWER (NAP).

DOUBLE: Mafia Power and Zonisty.