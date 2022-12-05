Tuesday Tips

Credrojava looks likely to take a starring role at Fontwell as she embarks over obstacles in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

A winning point to pointer back in February, she subsequently changed hands for £80,000 and immediately paid back a small chunk of that price tag when winning an Aintree bumper in October. It is interesting Harry Fry has opted to move to hurdles rather than have a bumper season, but given her win between the flags, Credrojava looks likely to give her best over obstacles.

Jane Williams has been waiting for the right conditions for Le Cameleon and her patience can pay dividends in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Handicap Chase. He posted a career best effort to win off a mark of 126 at Warwick in October and while he will have to take a step forward to win off a 5lb higher mark, the seven-year-old might have the necessary extra in the locker. Gold Emery could take some beating the Signs 2000 Handicap Hurdle at Uttoxeter.

Winner of his only start over hurdles last season, he looked thoroughly professional in dispatching Ritson by a length and a quarter without really having to hit top gear. Recruited from Michael Bowe after winning in the point-to-point sphere, Donald McCain could have a nice horse on his hands. Cobblers Dream can take a step forward from his debut over fences in the Grehan Consulting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

He finished 18 lengths adrift of Gowel Road at Ascot last month, taking a fortunate second after the late departure of Samarrive two fences from home. It was a decent start though and Cobblers Dream should have learnt plenty for the experience. Infinitive is worth noting in the Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap at Southwell. She has failed to make her mark in maiden and novice company, most recently a beaten evens favourite at this track last month.

However, switched to handicapping now, her initial mark of 75 gives Sir Michael Stoute something to work with. Army Of India showed a spark on his latest run ahead of the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap. Beaten a neck in second at Newcastle, Army Of India was posting his best effort since winning over the same five furlongs he faces here in February. He is rated 2lb higher now but cannot be ruled out for Julie Camacho.

Wadacre Grace is the pick in the It's Time To Turn To Talksport EBF Fillies' Handicap. She has largely been consistent since returning to action in September following a summer break, winning on her return before registering another couple of placed efforts. Beaten just over a length last time out, the daughter of Brazen Beau should be on the shortlist again.

SELECTIONS: FONTWELL: 12.35 Mombasa, 1.05 En Coeur, 1.35 Vengeance, 2.05 Le Cameleon, 2.35 CREDROJAVA (NAP), 3.05 Do You Think, 3.35 Beat The Heat.

SOUTHWELL: 4.20 Blue Curacao, 5.25 Wadacre Grace, 5.20 Royal Razzmatazz, 5.50 Too Much, 6.20 Carlton And Co, 6.50 Brazen Idol, 7.20 Army Of India, 7.50 Oh So Chic, 8.20 Infinitive.

TRAMORE: 12.45 Indulging, 1.15 Walk In The Brise, 1.45 Carrig Carol, 2.15 Arctic Ambition, 2.45 Pictures Of Home, 3.15 Walking The Walk, 3.45 Mote Park.

UTTOXETER: 11.55 Alkopop, 12.25 King Alexander, 12.55 Equinus, 1.25 Sageburg County, 1.55 Symbolic Spirit, 2.25 Gold Emery, 2.55 Cobblers Dream, 3.25 Quick Draw.

DOUBLE: Credrojava and Infinitive.