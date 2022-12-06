Wednesday Tips

Pocket The Packet can continue his profitable campaign with another victory at Lingfield.

George Boughey's youngster failed to beat a single rival in three novice starts earlier in the year, but that did allow him to enter the handicap sphere from a lowly rating of just 45. Having been gelded in the meantime, Pocket The Packet lunged late to make a successful nursery debut at Newcastle in October, with the winning margin just a nose, but he was a far more authoritative winner when rated 5lb higher at the same track last month.

He came up short in his bid for a Newcastle hat-trick over seven furlongs next time, but he dispelled any notion the handicapper might have his measure when dropped to five furlongs on his most recent appearance at this track as he won going away. Turned out little over a week later under a 6lb penalty, he will take some stopping under Jim Crowley. Tudor looks the answer to the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap. Having been placed a few times during spells with Richard Fahey and latterly Mark Loughnane, the three-year-old made a winning start for Kevin Philippart De Foy here and a 2lb rise looks more than fair. All-weather fare also comes from Kempton, where Hobson Point is of clear interest in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Nursery Handicap.

The son of Oasis Dream was placed twice from three turf starts for Karl Burke in the autumn and has since changed hands for 35,000 guineas. Now with Marco Botti, he can make an immediate impact switched to an artificial surface. Royale Dance is difficult to oppose in her bid to make it back-to-back wins at Hexham. A £65,000 purchase after winning in the Irish point-to-point field, the five-year-old was a beaten favourite on her Rules debut in a Stratford bumper in March, but performed well to finish second. Time has shown she faced a difficult task that day in taking on Ukantango, who since his three-length success has won twice over hurdles and finished second in a Grade Two at Cheltenham.

Royale Dance was sent on the long journey north to Hexham for her hurdling bow by Dan Skelton and while the form is nothing to write home about, she got the job done comfortably in the end. The daughter of Muhtathir clearly handles the stiff track and soft ground and should be capable of following up under a penalty in the Seasons Greetings From Hexham Bookmakers Mares' Novices' Hurdle. Dan and Harry Skelton may well double up with Camdonian in the Horslyx Supporting Hexham Racecourse. Maiden Hurdle.

The six-year-old was placed three times in novice and maiden company last season including a nose defeat here in the early spring. Following wind surgery during the summer, Camdonian made his seasonal reappearance and handicap debut at Uttoxeter last month and there was plenty of promise in his fourth-placed finish. He faces a couple of unknown quantities from the point-to-point field on his return to Northumberland, but unless one of them is well above average, Camdonian should prove hard to beat.

The Boat appears well placed to bounce back to winning ways in the William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap Chase at Leicester. The Dylan Thomas gelding has won just once from 12 starts, but has been placed on three occasions. He made an encouraging start to the new campaign when second at Herford a month ago and should strip fitter for the run. With just 10st 2lb on his back, The Boat should be in the mix once more. The Milton Harris-trained Twinjets can make the most of having his sights lowered in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Maiden Hurdle.

The dual bumper winner was odds-on to make a successful transition to hurdles at Cheltenham in October but was ultimately well beaten - finishing last of the six that completed the course. While that performance was a little disappointing, the winner Fennor Cross has since followed up in a Grade Two at the same track and Twinjets is given another chance to prove his worth in lesser company.

SELECTIONS: DUNDALK: 1.30 Hurricane Helen, 2.05 Blue News, 2.40 Pub Talk, 3.15 Notforalongtime, 3.45 Maid To Shine, 4.15 Dutch Glory, 4.45 Sheer Chance, 5.15 Red Lodge.

HEXHAM: 12.00 Les's Legacy, 12.30 Event Of Sivola, 1.05 Royale Dance, 1.40 Absolutely Dylan, 2.15 Camdonian, 2.50 Arthur's Quay, 3.25 Piaff Bubbles.

KEMPTON: 4.55 Abbey's Dream, 5.30 Hobson Point, 6.00 Garrick Painter, 6.30 Yeoman, 7.00 Whispering Romance, 7.30 Gurkha Girl, 8.00 Bascule, 8.30 Junkanoo.

LEICESTER: 12.10 Clearance, 12.40 The Boat, 1.15 Let's Go Amigo, 1.50 Braveheart, 2.25 Twinjets, 3.00 Calico, 3.35 Present Value.

LINGFIELD: 11.20 Blue Collar Lad, 11.50 One More Dream, 12.20 Don't Fight It, 12.50 POCKET THE PACKET (NAP), 1.25 Tyger Bay, 2.00 Tudor, 2.35 Cotopaxi Moon, 3.10 Delvey.

DOUBLE: Pocket The Packet and Royale Dance.