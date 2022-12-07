Thursday Tips

Dan and Harry Skelton rarely leave Warwick without a winner and Galia Des Liteaux can add to their tally in the featured Actioncoach Guaranteed Extra Profits Lady Godiva Mares' Novices' Chase.

A £70,000 purchase from the Irish point-to-point field, the Saddler Maker mare beat subsequent Listed winner Fonzerelli by 30 lengths on her hurdling bow at Wetherby last Christmas before placing at Ascot and Perth in the new year.

She was thrown straight into Listed company on her debut over regulation fences at Bangor last month and it proved a wise call, with her jumping in particular a sight to behold as she devoured the testing conditions and put nine lengths between herself and her rivals.

A penalty for that success means she must concede weight to some talented opponents at her local track, but Galia Des Liteaux is expected to prove up to the task.

Earlier in the day, Emma Lavelle's Tarahumara is difficult to oppose in the Doocey Group Novices' Handicap Chase. The six-year-old looked well above average when winning over hurdles with his head in his chest at Chepstow in the spring and he appears to have been let in lightly by the assessor, with a mark of 108 for his fencing bow whetting the appetite.

Imperial Merlin can continue his education with a third victory from four starts in the At The Races App Form Study Novices' Hurdle at Newcastle. The five-year-old is relatively rare National Hunt horse for trainer John Quinn these days, but he looks an exciting one judged on results so far.

A runner-up finish to the unbeaten Chasing Fire on his Wetherby debut in March was followed by a comfortable success at Sedgefield the following month, after which he enjoyed a summer break.

Imperial Merlin was a hot favourite to make a winning reappearance and hurdling debut at Catterick last month - and while the strength of the opposition can be questioned, he could hardly have been more impressive in pulling 17 lengths clear of his toiling rivals.

With a slight step up in trip expected to suit, the Kalanisi gelding should be capable of defying a penalty before being stepped up in grade later in the season.

Since Day One can strike for the formidable combination of Donald McCain and Brian Hughes in the Living North Spring Fair Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. A 2lb rise for his neck defeat of Nells Son in Scotland appears more than fair for a horse open to further progress following just eight lifetime starts under Rules, five of which have yielded wins.

High-class Flat performer On To Victory returns to the jumping game in the Classic Collection Holidays Handicap Hurdle at Taunton. The eight-year-old, who was last seen finishing down the field in the November Handicap, is rated 89 on the level, making his current hurdles mark of 118 look attractive.

Admittedly he has not done as well as one might have hoped over obstacles, but he has won a couple of races and is 4lb lower than when third behind Grade One-winning mare Marie's Rock on his most recent jumping outing at Kempton on Boxing Day of last year. With trainer Alan King's string in good form, On To Victory looks a solid betting proposition.

It will be interesting to see how Darwell Lion fares on his first run for new connections on the all-weather at Wolverhampton. The four-year-old won three races for Ellmarie Holden and David O'Meara combined from a total of seven starts, including what proved to be his last for O'Meara at Lingfield in January.

He was impressive that day and has since joined John Butler having been rebought by his original owner Paul Holden. A revised figure of 93 may still underestimate a horse who could have more improvement in him.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 4.30 Graffiti, 5.00 Bascinet, 5.30 Attrazione, 6.00 Fierce, 6.30 The Xo, 7.00 Darwell Lion, 7.30 Hit Mac, 8.00 Luna Queen, 8.30 Far Horizon.

CLONMEL: 12.05 Sir Argus, 12.35 Johnny Clarke, 1.10 Ranger Billy, 1.45 Ronald Pump, 2.15 Fox Le Bel, 2.45 Womalko, 3.15 The Folkes Tiara.

NEWCASTLE: 12.12 Aazza, 12.42 Crebilly, 1.17 Bretney, 1.52 Imperial Merlin, 2.22 Since Day One, 2.52 Licit, 3.22 Boy De La Vis.

TAUNTON: 12.28 Wajaaha, 1.00 Alghazaal, 1.35 Rubaud, 2.08 Midnight Midge, 2.38 On To Victory, 3.08 Airtothethrone, 3.40 Braganza Bay.

WARWICK: 12.20 Record Art, 12.50 Ballyhigh, 1.25 Haas Boy, 2.00 Tarahumara, 2.30 Ballaquane, 3.00 GALIA DES LITEAUX (NAP), 3.30 Captain Teague.

DOUBLE: Imperial Merlin and Galia Des Liteaux.