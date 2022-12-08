Friday Tips

Gordon Elliott's Delta Work can defy top weight in the Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Friday.

The gelding denied Tiger Roll a fairy-tale send off when defeating him in the Cheltenham Festival version of the race in March, after which he ran admirably to come home third in the Grand National in April. He has run once since, starting his campaign with a hard-fought victory over the banks course at Punchestown in late November when he prevailed by a short head.

He carries top weight at Cheltenham as his rating sees him giving at least 19lb to his rivals, but he has established himself as something of a cross country specialist already and his mark reflects the class he has shown in this discipline.

On the same card Nigel Twiston-Davies' Master Chewy looks to bounce back from a scuppered effort last time out when he runs in the British EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle. The five-year-old fell at the final flight when looking poised to win at Ascot in November, prior to which he was third on his debut over obstacles at Chepstow in October.

Barring the mistake that led to his Ascot fall he has jumped well during both hurdle starts and should prove to have both scope and stamina up his sleeve as demonstrated on his competitive third-placed point-to-point run as a four-year-old.

At Bangor it is Donald McCain's Navajo Pass who appeals in the R W Hough & Sons Handicap Hurdle. A dual Grade Two winner, the gelding has more recently turned to handicapping and has seen his mark gradually decline to a current rating of 125.

Fourth at Carlisle on his latest outing, the gelding steps up in trip at Bangor and should be ready to land more of a blow having taken a run or two to hit his stride in previous seasons.

Only The Bold can secure another victory in the Alfa Aggregate Products Golden Spurs Handicap Chase, also at Bangor. The seven-year-old made his chasing debut on his first start for David Pipe, having previously been campaigned over hurdles by Evan Williams.

That run came over the same course and distance as Friday's contest and the gelding was highly impressive, scoring by nine lengths with a good amount in hand. He has been subject to a 10lb rise in rating as a result, but he does not carry top weight and the ease with which he won suggests that burden will not prevent him from striking again.

On the all-weather at Southwell it is Bungley who appeals in division two of the Spreadex Sports Get £50 In Bonuses Handicap. Tim Easterby's three-year-old made his debut on a synthetic surface at Wolverhampton in October, finishing second in a fair race behind William Haggas' smartly-bred Holocene.

That run should leave him well-placed for another good performance from near the bottom of the handicap.

At the same track it is Mimoset who can build on a competitive run in the BetUK's Acca Club £5 Free Bet Restricted Maiden Stakes. The Rae Guest-trained filly was beaten narrowly on her last two all-weather starts, finishing third by half a length at Chelmsford in early November before missing out by just a nose over course and distance later in the same month.

She should be in a handy position to shed her maiden tag under a good rider in David Probert.

Wolverhampton also stage all-weather racing on Friday, with Alexandra Dunn's Cailin Saoirse bidding to seal a hat-trick over course and distance in the Spreadex Sports Get £40 In Bonuses Handicap. The filly has won her last two starts in similar races, earning herself a 10lb handicap increase in the process but she is clearly on good terms with herself.

SELECTIONS

BANGOR: 12.20 Follow Your Fire, 12.55 Caro Des Flos, 1.30 ONLY THE BOLD (NAP), 2.05 Navajo Pass, 2.35 Ivar, 3.10 Bay Of Intrigue, 3.45 Amidnightstar.

CHELTENHAM: 12.05 Delta Work, 12.40 Master Chewy, 1.15 Mister Coffey, 1.50 Marta Des Mottes, 2.25 Captain Cattistock, 3.00 Too Friendly, 3.35 Shantou Express.

DONCASTER: 11.55 Rocky's Treasure, 12.30 Tommy Cullen, 1.05 Nelson River, 1.40 The Height Of Fame, 2.15 Rocky Lake, 2.45 Fine Casting, 3.17 Doctor Dex.

DUNDALK: 5.00 Catherine Of Siena, 5.30 Sound Of The Night, 6.00 Bold Ribb, 6.30 Bellick, 7.00 Leclerc, 7.30 Dream Today, 8.00 No Speed Limit, 8.30 Anjah.

SOUTHWELL: 4.15 Minhaaj, 4.45 Mimoset, 5.15 Hiya Maite, 5.45 International Law, 6.15 Ward Castle, 6.45 Jack Daniel, 7.15 Bungley, 7.45 Reclaim Victory, 8.15 Desert Dream.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 12.01 Shamalama, 12.50 Unlimited Data, 1.25 Our Louise, 2.00 Cailin Saoirse, 2.30 Baby Steps, 3.05 Fly The Nest.

DOUBLE: Only The Bold and Mimoset