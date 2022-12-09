Saturday Tips

Knappers Hill can continue his winning spree in the Unibet International Hurdle - if Cheltenham survives the big freeze.

Many would have felt Paul Nicholls was possibly missing a trick by keeping Knappers Hill over the smaller obstacles, given he turns seven in a few weeks. However, his experience last season has clearly stood him in good stead as in two runs this term, he has won a valuable handicap at Chepstow and beaten the very reliable Sceau Royal in the Elite Hurdle.

That was undoubtedly a career-best effort and it means he is rated just 1lb lower than 2020 Champion Hurdle winner Epatante, who he faces here. However, they are clearly at different ends of their careers, despite them only being separated by two years. Epatante probably faced an impossible task against stablemate Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth and the worry is that was only two weeks ago. Nicholls holds strong claims in the AIS December Gold Cup with Il Ridoto, but one who may go well from the bottom end of the handicap is the Evan Williams-trained Coconut Splash.

Lightly-raced, he has only had 10 starts in his life and only managed to win once, however, there was plenty of promise on his return at Wetherby. He finished a four-length third to Mark Walford's Into Overdrive, who subsequently chased home Gold Cup hope L'Homme Presse in the Rehearsal Chase. Having looked a tired horse on jumping the last, he can be expected to come on a good deal for that outing and has been dropped 1lb in the weights for a race the stable won 12 months ago with Coole Cody. Gentleman At Arms is taken to make a splash on his chasing debut in the Grade Two Bet365 December Novices' Chase at Doncaster.

Given the top rated in the race, Mahler Mission, was beaten 61 lengths on his chasing debut at Cheltenham and Gentleman At Arms is only rated 1lb inferior, the five-year-old is arguably the one to beat. Olly Murphy has always rated Go Dante highly, but so far he has not hit the levels that were once expected of him. However, another winter on his back may see him in a better light and he is given another chance in the Go Racing With Vickers.Bet Handicap Hurdle at Hereford. A disappointing field of three go to post for the £25,000 BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Conditions Stakes at Newcastle. Ian Williams' Enemy sets the standard and with Unbridled Power having plenty to find, it might be worth taking on the likely favourite with Solent Gateway.

Hugo Palmer's charge was a close third to Trueshan over course and distance in the Northumberland Plate and in three runs on synthetic surfaces he has finished no worse than fourth. He also reappears on the back of a wind operation and could have a decent winter. George Boughey's Pocket The Packet absolutely bolted up the other day at Lingfield. He has a 6lb penalty to carry in the Talksport Powered By Fans Nursery Handicap but he has won four out of his last five and is clearly on the up. He is in a better race but Boughey is excellent as rattling up these sequences.

It is no surprise William Haggas steps Brewing back up to seven furlongs in the Spreadex Sports Best Odds On Sunderland Handicap. An easy winner over seven on debut at Newcastle, he was briefly tapped for speed when dropped to six next time at Kempton before getting on top late on. Abbey Heights was a cosy course-and-distance winner last time out and a 4lb rise may not stop him following up in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap. Lightly raced compared to most of his rivals, the Daniel and Claire Kubler-trained four-year-old has prospects of going in again. John and Thady Gosden's Tarjamah catches the eye on paper in the Talksport Download The App Fillies' Novice Stakes.

This Dubawi filly is out of an unraced sister to Tarfasha, as well as being related to the likes of Galileo Rock and Saddler's Rock, so starting over an extended mile makes sense. George Margarson's Farhh To Shy has been given a bit of respite from the handicapper and should go close in the It's Time To Turn To Talksport EBF Fillies' Handicap.

SELECTIONS: CHELTENHAM: 12.05 Perseus Way, 12.40 Monmiral, 1.15 Thyme White, 1.50 Coconut Splash, 2.25 KNAPPERS HILL (NAP), 3.00 Outlaw Peter, 3.35 Lady Adare.

DONCASTER: 11.45 For Pleasure, 12.20 Miss Milano, 12.55 Gentleman At Arms, 1.30 Nusret, 2.05 Storm Control, 2.40 Heroique De Maulde, 3.15 Ewood Park.

HEREFORD: 12.12 Furkash, 12.47 Spring Note, 1.22 Credo, 1.57 Go Dante, 2.32 Black Poppy, 3.07 Drop Him In, 3.42 Tramps Like Us.

NAVAN: 12.00 Impaire Et Passe, 12.30 So Des Flos, 1.02 Indigo Breeze, 1.36 Hollow Games, 2.11 Flame Bearer, 2.46 Run For Oscar, 3.21 Fact To File.

NEWCASTLE: 1.09 Abruzzo Mia, 1.44 El Jasor, 2.19 Intricacy, 2.54 Solent Gateway, 3.28 Emily Post, 4.00 Pocket The Packet, 4.30 Brewing, 5.00 Sugar Baby.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 3.50 City Escape, 4.20 Carlotta, 4.50 Abbey Heights, 5.20 Tarjamah, 5.50 Farhh To Shy, 6.20 Bird For Life, 6.50 Kingwell. DOUBLE: Knappers Hill and Brewing.