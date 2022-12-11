Monday Tips

With the cold weather taking hold, it may be best to concentrate on Lingfield where James Tate's Royal Mariner appeals in the BetUK's Acca Club £5 Free Bet Nursery Handicap.

The No Nay Never colt has run twice at the track in his career and won both times, with each six-furlong outing ending in a comfortable victory for the bay.

Back at his favourite track, he looks likely to strike again, especially since the ratings rise he received from his last two victories has now subsided somewhat and left him 4lb above that winning mark, as opposed to the larger burdens he has been carrying recently.

Samba Lady is an interesting runner for David Loughnane in the BetUK Over 40,000 Streamed Races Maiden Fillies' Stakes. The Kodi Bear filly has not been seen since a very promising debut at Windsor way back in April.

She finished fourth there, one place in front of Amy Murphy's Havana Lady who is now rated 95, having been placed in a Group Three in France. Samba Lady has clearly had issues having been off for so long, but based on what she has achieved in her brief career to date, she clearly has a decent level of ability.

Tony Carroll's Pop Dancer is in search of a four-timer in the Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap. The five-year-old had also finished second twice before his winning run began, so is clearly in the form of his life. He is 12lb higher than for the first of his three recent wins, but his style of racing is making it hard for the handicapper to keep up with him.

Carroll may be celebrating a double as his Gold Standard holds solid claims in the first division of the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap. A winner at Southwell in October, he disappointed back there a few weeks later, but ran much better when last seen, finishing third at Chelmsford. It is a race that will not take much winning.

At Wolverhampton, the Cheveley Park-owned Compliant has a chance for James Fanshawe in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Fillies' Handicap. The homebred daughter of Pivotal lost her maiden tag in taking a Newcastle handicap by two lengths when last seen in November. Now exclusively against fillies, she looks able to build on that run under a top pilot in William Buick.

Ralph Beckett looks to have found a good opening for Golden Chain in the BetUK's Acca Club #5 Free Bet Maiden Stakes. The filly by Lope De Vega has run several decent races and this step back up in trip can help her break her maiden tag.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 2.45 Den Of Iniquity, 3.15 Avondale, 3.45 Doctor Grace, 4.15 Oh Cleo, 4.45 Jaafel, 5.15 Pearl Of The West, 5.45 Dreal Deal.

LINGFIELD: 11.42 Praise Of Shadows, 12.12 Samba Lady, 12.42 ROYAL MARINER (NAP), 1.12 Pop Dancer, 1.42 Celestial Point, 2.20 River Chorus, 2.50 Gold Standard, 3.20 Persian Wolf.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.30 Aconcagua Mountain, 6.00 Pherenikos, 6.30 Abstract, 7.00 Golden Chain, 7.30 Compliant, 8.00 Caracristi, 8.30 Shorts On.

DOUBLE: Royal Mariner and Compliant.